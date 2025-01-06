Beacon Education Expands Partnership with Hawaii Pacific University

Two new online degrees to launch

BEIJING, Jan. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Beacon Education, the largest provider of online graduate degrees to China, is proud to announce the expansion of its partnership with Hawaii Pacific University through the introduction of two new Chinese-language online degrees designed and optimized for working professionals in China. The M.S., Artificial Intelligence and M.A., Psychology programs will build on the rapid expansion of HPU's first degree, the online MBA, to deliver a more comprehensive portfolio of programs to corporate partners across China.

Beacon's services and technology suite will continue to provide fully localized capabilities for HPU including marketing, recruitment, instructional design, translation, delivery, technology, and student support so HPU can focus on its effective teaching and learning model that is rapidly scaling to teach and support talented Chinese learners.

"HPU is proud to expand our partnership with Beacon Education into these new fields, allowing us to deliver a broader degree portfolio to Chinese working professional learners. Beacon has been a great partner, allowing HPU to focus on delivering our world-class programs to new cohorts of adult learners. We look forward to growing our partnership further in the coming years," notes Jennifer Walsh, Senior Vice President of Strategic Initiatives and Chief Strategy Officer.

"We are extremely impressed by HPU's commitment to working professional learners around the globe. Their experience delivering high quality online degrees has created genuine enthusiasm among our channels and partners and there is already demand to continue expanding our partnership. We look forward to even more rapid growth in the future," says Michael Wang, CEO of Beacon Education.

ABOUT HAWAI'I PACIFIC UNIVERSITY

Hawai'i Pacific University is a private, nonprofit university on the island of O'ahu. Established in 1965, HPU is home to nearly 5,000 students from the 50 United States, U.S. Territories, and over 50 countries. Fusing the University's unmatched cultural diversity with a learning environment of innovative, hands-on experiences amplified by the power of community collaborations, students are empowered to pursue the subjects they are most passionate about. https://www.hpu.edu/

ABOUT BEACON EDUCATION

Beacon is China's largest provider of online degrees, partnering with the world's leading universities to deliver a broad range of programs, resources, and strategies targeted at cohorts of learners around the country. Beacon's 40+ programs across 20+ university partners are transforming digital education in China. Beacon is proud to empower Chinese learners to achieve their goals. https://www.beaconedu.com/

Media contact:

Charles Iannuzzi

[email protected]

SOURCE Beacon Education