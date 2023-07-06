Beacon Education Expands Partnership with Northern Arizona University

News provided by

Beacon Education

06 Jul, 2023, 13:47 ET

Online Master of Organizational Leadership Next to Launch

BEIJING, July 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Beacon Education, the largest provider of online graduate degrees to China, is proud to announce the expansion of its partnership with Northern Arizona University through the introduction of a Chinese-language online Master of Organizational Leadership degree optimized for Chinese working professionals. With the incredible growth of the partnership, this MOL program will expand NAU's portfolio further in China to meet the growing needs of companies and the working professional market. 

Beacon's comprehensive services and technology suite will continue to provide fully localized capabilities for NAU including marketing, recruitment, instructional design, translation, delivery, technology, and student support so NAU can deliver its world class personalized learning instructional model that is rapidly expanding to identify and support talented Chinese learners.

"NAU is proud to again expand our partnership with Beacon Education into this new field, allowing us to deliver a more comprehensive degree portfolio to Chinese working professional learners.  Beacon has been a great partner, allowing NAU to focus on teaching and learning knowing that students will have an outstanding experience. We look forward to continuing growing our partnership in the coming years," notes John Georgas, Senior Vice Provost for Academic Operations. 

"We have been consistently excited about NAU's world-class personalized learning model and the launch of the MOL program will meet the needs of our channels and partners who are excited to expand their funnels with NAU," says Michael Wang, CEO of Beacon Education. "We are excited to again expand our innovative partnership and look forward to new degrees in new fields in the future with NAU."

ABOUT NORTHERN ARIZONA UNIVERSITY

Founded in 1899, Northern Arizona University is a world-class community of nearly 30,000 students across 130 undergraduate degrees and 100 graduate programs anchored in Flagstaff, Arizona. Originally a teachers' college, the university's focus on high quality teaching and learning is found deep in its commitment to building a better tomorrow through education. https://nau.edu/

ABOUT BEACON EDUCATION

Beacon is China's largest provider of online master's degrees, partnering with the world's leading universities to deliver a broad range of programs and resources. Our 40+ programs across 20+ university partners are transforming digital education in China. Beacon is proud to empower Chinese learners achieve their goals. https://www.beaconedu.com/

CONTACT:
Charles Iannuzzi
[email protected]

SOURCE Beacon Education

