Beacon Financial appoints Gary Levante Chief Marketing Officer

BOSTON, April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Beacon Financial Corporation (NYSE: BBT) (the "Company"), the holding company for Beacon Bank, today announced the appointment of Gary Levante as Chief Marketing Officer.

As a member of the Executive Management Committee, Levante reports to President and CEO Paul Perrault and leads all aspects of the brand strategy, marketing, communications and public affairs for the Company.

Gary Levante, Chief Marketing Officer, Beacon Financial Corporation

In this role, he is responsible for advancing the Company's strategic goals by establishing Beacon's new brand, deepening client engagement and delivering integrated marketing and communications programs. He will work closely with other members of the leadership team and board to strengthen the brand and deepen Beacon's connection to its employees, clients and broader communities. Most recently, Levante served as Chief Communication & Sustainability Officer of Berkshire Bank which he joined in 2010.

"Gary's extensive subject matter expertise, ability to drive business growth, navigate complex topics, build high-performing teams, and deep understanding of our business, clients and communities make him the ideal choice for this critical executive role," said Beacon Bank President and CEO Paul Perrault.

"I'm honored to lead the creation and rollout of the new Beacon Bank brand at this pivotal moment in our company's journey," Levante said. "We have a differentiated value proposition built on a foundation of strength and trust nearly 200 years in the making. I look forward to partnering with the management committee, board, and all my Beacon colleagues to establish the brand, strengthen client experience, support disciplined growth across our business and enhance long-term value for our clients and stockholders."

A native of Pittsfield, Massachusetts, Levante is committed to giving back to his communities, including as chairperson for the national nonprofit America's Charities, a member of the Massachusetts Bankers Association State Legislative & Regulatory Affairs Committee; trustee with the bank's foundation; board member of Berkshire Omega and vice chair of the City of Pittsfield Community Development Board.

About Beacon Financial Corporation

Beacon Financial Corporation (NYSE: BBT) is the holding company for Beacon Bank & Trust, commonly known as Beacon Bank, a full-service regional bank serving the Northeast. Headquartered in Boston, the Company has $23.2 billion in assets and more than 145 branches throughout New England and New York. Beacon Bank offers a full suite of tailored banking solutions including commercial, cash management, asset-based lending, retail, consumer and residential products and services. The Company also provides equipment financing through its Eastern Funding subsidiary, SBA lending through its 44 Business Capital division and private wealth services through Clarendon Private. Learn more at BeaconFinancialCorporation.com.

Media Contact:

Alison Skratt

Director of Communications

413.769.6007

Investor Relations:

Carl M. Carlson

Chief Financial and Strategy Officer

617.425.5331

SOURCE Beacon Financial Corporation