Beacon Financial Corporation Announces Debut of Beacon Bank

One of 100 largest banks in the United States

BOSTON, Feb. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Beacon Financial Corporation (NYSE: BBT) (the "Company") today announced the successful combination of four storied financial institutions under one new brand, Beacon Bank (the "Bank"), one of the 100 largest banks in the United States.

Beacon Bank has more than 145 branches and commercial centers across New England and New York. Beacon Bank will introduce additional components of its corporate identity as part of a multi-phase branding update at all locations.

With more than 145 branches and commercial centers across New England and New York, Beacon Bank differentiates itself by combining deep local roots with nearly 200 years of proven financial strength, expert guidance and highly personalized service. Unlike other banks that rely on distant decision makers, Beacon Bank makes decisions close to home, ensuring solutions are tailored to each client and community.

"Launching Beacon Bank represents a significant achievement for our organization and a critical step forward in our long-term strategy," stated Paul A. Perrault, CEO of the Company.

"By uniting our banks, we are enhancing the experience we deliver to clients and positioning the Company to generate sustainable value for our stockholders through improved performance, better efficiency and expanded opportunities for growth," he added. "This step also deepens our ability to invest in our colleagues and communities across our regions."

Transitioning to Beacon Bank at all locations across Massachusetts, New York, Rhode Island, Connecticut and Vermont was the final step in the merger of equals between Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc., the parent company of the former Berkshire Bank, and Brookline Bancorp, Inc., the parent company of the former Brookline Bank, Bank Rhode Island, and PCSB Bank. It was also one of the largest multi-bank rebranding projects in the northeastern United States of the last 15 years.

In the coming months, clients and community members will continue to experience Beacon Bank in new ways as the Bank introduces additional components of its corporate identity and the multi-phase branding update at all locations is complete.

While the name of the Bank has changed, clients will still find the same familiar faces, exceptional service and trusted guidance for every stage of their financial journey. Clients will enjoy access to a suite of tailored banking solutions, including commercial, cash management, asset-based lending, retail, consumer, residential products and services, and wealth management.

The expanded capabilities also include access to a larger network of branches, ATMs, greater lending power, a best-in-class online and mobile banking platform and the all-new BeaconBank.com.

Media Contact:

Gary R. Levante

Chief Marketing Officer

413.447.1737

[email protected]

Investor Relations:

Carl M. Carlson

Chief Financial and Strategy Officer

617.425.5331

About Beacon Financial Corporation

Beacon Financial Corporation (NYSE: BBT) is the holding company for Beacon Bank & Trust, commonly known as Beacon Bank, a full-service regional bank serving the Northeast that was created on September 1, 2025 through the merger of equals between Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. and Brookline Bancorp, Inc. Headquartered in Boston, the Company has $23.2 billion in assets and more than 145 branches throughout New England and New York. Beacon Bank offers a full suite of tailored banking solutions including commercial, cash management, asset-based lending, retail, consumer and residential products and services. The Company also provides equipment financing through its Eastern Funding subsidiary, SBA lending through its 44 Business Capital division and private wealth services through Clarendon Private. Learn more at BeaconFinancialCorporation.com.

SOURCE Beacon Financial Corporation