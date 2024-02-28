Beacon Global Strategies Adds Two National Security Experts to Its Growing Team and Announces Several Senior Promotions

WASHINGTON, Feb. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Beacon Global Strategies (BGS), a leading strategic advisory firm focusing on global public policy, government procurement, and geopolitical risk analysis, today announced it will be expanding its growing team by adding Mr. Peter Hall as Senior Vice President and Mr. Jon Green as Associate Vice President. In these roles, Mr. Hall will provide invaluable insight to the firm's Intelligence Practice, while Mr. Green will support the firm's Defense Practice. Additionally, BGS is pleased to announce the promotions of Mr. Barry King to Managing Director, Ms. Julie Grundman, Mr. Ivan Kanapathy, and Mr. Louis Lauter to Senior Vice Presidents.

"We're excited to have Peter and Jon join our BGS team. Their extensive expertise in intelligence and defense will undoubtedly bolster our capabilities, further solidifying our dedication to providing unmatched strategic advisory services to our clients," stated Andrew Shapiro, Managing Director at Beacon. "Additionally, we extend our congratulations to Barry, Julie, Ivan, and Louis on their well-deserved promotions."

Mr. Peter Hall recently joined BGS as Senior Vice President. Prior to joining Beacon, Mr. Hall served as Senior Director for Growth at Peraton, overseeing growth pursuits at the National Security Agency (NSA) across three business units. With nearly four decades of experience in the U.S. Intelligence Community, he held significant roles, including Deputy Chief of a Joint Agency program and NSA Director's senior representative to the Department of Defense (DoD). Renowned for his extensive counterterrorism (CT) experience, he served as Deputy Director of the National Counterterrorism Center (NCTC) and NSA's Chief of the Office of Counterterrorism, where he orchestrated global CT operations. Mr. Hall's career also includes roles as NSA's most senior representative in a combat zone and Acting Assistant Deputy Director, Analysis and Production. Beginning as a Russia analyst and linguist in the U.S. Army, his exceptional career contributions span critical locations during and after the Cold War, earning him the Presidential Rank Award in 2017.

Mr. Jon Green recently joined BGS as Associate Vice President. Before joining BGS, Mr. Green spent more than eight years working as an advisor and committee staff member on Capitol Hill, most recently serving as the Defense Policy Advisor to Senator Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH). During his tenure on the Hill, he played a pivotal role in the development of nine National Defense Authorization Acts and three annual defense appropriation bills, securing hundreds of millions of dollars for priority defense programs. During his time on Capitol Hill, Mr. Green advised senior elected officials on a wide array of international security issues, ranging from Afghanistan to Ukraine, and functional matters such as irregular warfare and information operations. Prior to this, Mr. Green worked as a contractor for the Department of Defense in Acquisition, Technology, and Logistics.

Mr. Barry King has assumed the role of Managing Director. Mr. King will help lead the firm's Intelligence Practice, advising a range of clients with key national security and technology capabilities on go-to-market strategy, stakeholder engagement, as well as policy and budgetary matters. Before joining Beacon, Mr. King served as the U.S. Intelligence Community (IC) Deputy Chief Financial Officer at the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI). In this role he advised IC leadership on the allocation of the $60B+ National Intelligence Program budget against U.S. intelligence priorities, leveraging strong working relationships with colleagues across the IC, the Department of Defense, the White House Office of Management and Budget (OMB), and Capitol Hill. Mr. King previously served in several senior White House roles, including as Chief of OMB's Defense Operations, Personnel, and Support Branch; Special Assistant to the OMB Director; and Director of Strategic Planning on the National Security Council staff. Prior to his government service, Mr. King was an international contract negotiator at Raytheon Company.

Ms. Julie Grundman has assumed the role of Senior Vice President. In this role, Ms. Grundman will continue contributing to the ongoing work of the National Security Technology Practice. Before joining BGS, Ms. Grundman was a Senior Manager at PwC UK, where she led the Cybersecurity in Mergers & Acquisitions team. During her time at PwC, she was also seconded in a senior operational role, acting as an Information Risk Manager for a business unit at a global oil and gas company. Before then, Ms. Grundman was an early employee at IronNet Cybersecurity, a technology startup. At IronNet, she managed early customer engagements and strategic alliances, and assisted in the design and growth of the business development and customer success functions. Prior to IronNet, Ms. Grundman oversaw the cybersecurity portfolio at Business Executives for National Security (BENS), working closely with government partners. She has also practiced cybersecurity, data privacy, and corporate law.

Mr. Ivan Kanapathy has assumed the role of Senior Vice President. In this role, Mr. Kanapathy will continue to support the firm's Indo-Pacific Practice as well as lead the firm's Taiwan Analysis Center, which helps clients navigate corporate opportunity, exposure and risk related to Taiwan. Before joining BGS, he had a distinguished career as a military officer and foreign affairs expert, primarily focused on the Indo-Pacific region. Most recently serving on the White House's National Security Council staff as Deputy Senior Director for Asian Affairs and Director for China, Taiwan, and Mongolia, where he provided crucial advice to the President and National Security Advisor while leading interagency policy development regarding U.S. relations with China and Taiwan across various domains. Previously, as a military attaché at the American Institute in Taiwan and a Marine Corps Foreign Area Officer study fellow, Mr. Kanapathy advised top officials on cross-Strait military matters and conducted extensive research throughout China, Taiwan, and Southeast Asia. With a background as a Naval Flight Officer and expertise in security studies, he has amassed numerous awards and decorations, including the Air Medal and Defense Superior Service Medal. Mr. Kanapathy is also active in academia as an Adjunct Professor at Georgetown University's School of Foreign Service and holds positions at prominent think tanks, including the Center for Strategic and International Studies and the Center for Strategic and Budgetary Assessments.

Mr. Louis Lauter has assumed the role of Senior Vice President. In this role, Mr. Lauter will continue to support the firm's Defense Practice. Prior to joining BGS, Mr. Lauter served as the Acting Assistant Secretary of Defense for Legislative Affairs, where he advised the Secretary of Defense on all legislative matters, supported the confirmation of political appointees and managed congressional engagement across the Department of Defense. Previously Mr. Lauter served in the Obama Administration in the Office of the Assistant Secretary of Defense for Legislative Affairs from 2015-2017 as the Acting Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Legislative Affairs and the team chief for Acquisitions, Technology and Logistics. Prior to joining the Department of Defense, he served as the vice president for congressional and government affairs at CSIS where he led the think tank's outreach to Congress. Before joining CSIS, Mr. Lauter worked for Senator Patty Murray (D-WA) and then for Representative Rick Larsen (D-WA) where he led the Congressman's work on the House Armed Services Committee and the U.S.-China Working group. Mr. Lauter is a Senior Associate (non-resident) at CSIS. Mr. Lauter has been awarded both the Department of Defense Medal for Distinguished Public Service and the Secretary of Defense Medal for Outstanding Public Service.

