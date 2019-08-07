Beacon Global Strategies Announces Promotions of Ms. Kristin White and Ms. Lauren Bedula

WASHINGTON, Aug. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Beacon Global Strategies (BGS) is pleased to announce that Ms. Kristin White and Ms. Lauren Bedula have been promoted to the positions of Chief Operating Officer and Senior Vice President, respectively.

Kristin White joined BGS in 2014 as Vice President and head of business development. Ms. White has assumed the role of Chief Operating Officer, where she will continue to guide the firm's strategy and growth. In over ten years of consulting to the defense aerospace and technology industries, she has managed engagements supporting clients on a range of business issues, from strategic planning to acquisition due diligence. Prior to joining Beacon, Mrs. White worked for Avascent, a strategy and management consulting firm serving clients operating in national security markets. She graduated magna cum laude with an M.A. in Security Studies from Georgetown University and holds a B.S. in Foreign Service also from Georgetown University.

Lauren Bedula joined BGS in 2015. In that time she has served as a Senior Associate and Vice President. Ms. Bedula has assumed the role of Senior Vice President focusing on cybersecurity, innovation, and disruptive technology in the national security landscape. Prior to joining Beacon, she served as the Director for Emerging Threats Policy at Business Executives for National Security (BENS) where she oversaw the domestic intelligence and counter threat finance portfolios, and currently Co-Chairs the Technology and Innovation Council as a BENS member. Ms. Bedula is a Senior Fellow at the George Washington University's Center for Cyber and Homeland Security, a Visiting Fellow at George Mason University's National Security Institute, and on the Board of Directors for the Young Professionals in Foreign Policy. She graduated from the American University, with a double major in Public Communication and Interdisciplinary Studies in Communications, Law, Economics, and Government.

About Beacon Global Strategies

Founded in 2013, Beacon Global Strategies is a bipartisan strategic advisory firm that provides clients an in-depth understanding of national security decision-making to advance objectives and solve problems in Washington and abroad. The Beacon team brings experience informed by their years of service in the White House, State Department, Defense Department, CIA, Justice Department, on Capitol Hill, and in the private sector.

