Beacon Global Strategies Congratulates Ivan Kanapathy on Appointment as Senior Director for Asia at the National Security Council

WASHINGTON, Jan. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Beacon Global Strategies (BGS) is proud to announce that Senior Vice President Ivan Kanapathy has been appointed as Senior Director for Asia at the National Security Council. In this role, Ivan will serve as the White House lead and interagency policy coordinator on East Asia security issues, advancing U.S. interests and values in the region during a consequential moment in global affairs.

"Ivan has been an invaluable member of the BGS team, bringing unmatched expertise in Indo-Pacific security and diplomacy," said BGS Managing Director Eric Sayers. "We are confident Ivan will make a significant impact in his new role, and we wish him great success as he continues his service to the nation."

At BGS, Ivan supported the firm's Indo-Pacific Practice and led the Taiwan Analysis Center, providing clients with strategic guidance on regional security challenges and opportunities. Prior to joining BGS, Ivan served as Deputy Senior Director for Asian Affairs and Director for China, Taiwan, and Mongolia at the NSC, where he advised the President and National Security Advisor while leading interagency policy development across diplomatic, military, and economic domains. A former Marine Corps officer and military attaché, Ivan has over two decades of distinguished experience in Indo-Pacific affairs, including extensive work on U.S.-Taiwan relations and cross-Strait security.

SOURCE Beacon Global Strategies