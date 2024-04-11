Beacon Global Strategies Expands Its Indo-Pacific Practice by Adding Two Experts to Its Growing Team

WASHINGTON, April 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Beacon Global Strategies (BGS), a leading strategic advisory firm focusing on global public policy, government procurement, and geopolitical risk analysis, today announced the expansion of its Indo-Pacific Practice with the addition of Meghan Harris as Senior Vice President and Ann E. Kowalewski as Associate Vice President. The Indo-Pacific Practice is led by BGS Managing Director Eric Sayers.

"BGS is pleased to welcome aboard two outstanding professionals whose expertise and insights will bolster our capabilities and impact," said Jeremy Bash, Co-Founder and Managing Director at BGS. "Their addition positions us to further elevate our contributions and reinforces our commitment to delivering exceptional strategic advisory services to our clients."

"We are excited to have Meghan and Ann join BGS, where they will play integral roles in expanding our Indo-Pacific Practice's capabilities in both economic security and geopolitical risk," stated Eric Sayers, Managing Director at Beacon.

Meghan Harris recently joined BGS as Senior Vice President. Prior to joining Beacon, she served as Director of Policy for Worldwide Aerospace & Defense at GlobalFoundries, growing innovative business and partnership opportunities across U.S. and international sectors. Before that, Meghan held positions at the Semiconductor Industry Association, focusing on building productive relationships between industry and government on issues including supply chain security, cybersecurity, and export controls. Transitioning to industry in 2021, she built upon years of federal service, including roles at the Department of Commerce and the White House National Security Council Staff, where she provided strategic guidance on national security matters and coordinated development and execution of critical technology policy across the U.S. government. Meghan began her federal civilian service in 2016 with the Defense Technology Security Administration in the Department of Defense, where she developed defense export control policy. Prior to her civilian government service, she served as a signals intelligence officer in the United States Marine Corps, leading and training Marines in collection and analysis, and later serving as the Commandant's Protocol Officer.

Ann E. Kowalewski recently joined BGS as Associate Vice President. Most recently, she led the Indo-Pacific portfolio as Senior Professional Staff Member for the House Foreign Affairs Committee, where she managed legislation and oversight on strategic competition with China, U.S. policy towards Taiwan, alliance management, and regional diplomatic and security posturing. Before that, she also worked the Indo-Pacific portfolio for the Senate Foreign Relations Committee as a Senior Policy Analyst. Prior to her Capitol Hill service, Ann worked as a Research Associate at the American Enterprise Institute, where she researched, wrote, and presented on PRC military modernization and U.S. defense alliances in the Indo-Pacific. She began her policy career serving in the Scottish Parliament as a Parliamentary Assistant focused on EU case law and nuclear non-proliferation issues.

About Beacon Global Strategies

Founded in 2013, Beacon Global Strategies is a strategic advisory firm specializing in foreign policy, defense, cyber, intelligence, and national security. Drawing on decades of service in the international security arena, Beacon develops and executes strategies that enable companies to achieve their business objectives around the world.

SOURCE Beacon Global Strategies