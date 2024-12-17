Beacon Global Strategies Expands Practices with Key Strategic Hires

"We are thrilled to welcome Kaly and Elissa to the BGS team. Their deep knowledge of the U.S. Government's advanced technology needs and budget processes will strengthen our ability to drive impactful growth strategies for our disruptive technology clients," said Lauren Bedula, Managing Director of the National Security Technology Practice.

"Mike's distinguished career in intelligence and technical innovation makes him an exceptional addition to the team. His expertise will be pivotal in advancing the mission of our Intelligence Practice and delivering tailored, high-impact solutions to our clients," said Andrew Hire, Managing Director of the Intelligence Practice.

Michael "Mike" Carlozzi is a 22-year veteran of the national security community, having held senior positions at the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) and Department of State. Most recently, he served as the Chief of Science and Technology for Weapons and Counterproliferation at CIA, where he led efforts to collect and analyze technical intelligence and develop innovative operations against foreign weapons threats. Mike's career highlights include leading the technical action arm of a highly complex joint CIA-NSA program, interagency technical teams, developing groundbreaking intelligence collection programs, and receiving the prestigious Presidential Rank Award in 2024. He earned his degree in Electrical and Computer Engineering from Worcester Polytechnic Institute and has been recognized with numerous meritorious honor citations.

Kaly McKenna brings over two decades of experience at the intersection of national security, emerging technologies, and strategic investments. As the former head of the U.S. Air Force's strategic investment team, she managed a $1.1 trillion portfolio, integrating advanced technologies such as AI, cybersecurity, and hypersonics into national defense strategies. Kaly also served as the first military fellow to the Defense Innovation Board, where she helped modernized the Department of Defense's approach to AI, software acquisition, and cultural transformation. Her fellowship with Andreessen Horowitz further strengthened partnerships between Silicon Valley and the defense ecosystem. A decorated combat veteran with four deployments in support of Operations Enduring and Iraqi Freedom, she graduated from the United States Air Force Academy and holds Master's Degrees from American Military University and George Washington University.

Elissa Miller joins BGS after serving as an Operations Research Analyst in the Office of the Secretary of Defense, Cost Assessment and Program Evaluation (CAPE). In this role, she oversaw the Department of Defense's science and technology budget and provided investment recommendations on critical issues such as directed energy and microelectronics. Elissa also served as Special Assistant to the Director of CAPE, directly supporting the development of the FY24 and FY25 DoD budget requests. She was also a key contributor to the Secretary of Defense's China Task Force and the 2022 Missile Defense Review. With prior experience in legislative and regional analysis roles, including a focus on North Africa, she holds degrees from Tufts University and its Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy.

About Beacon Global Strategies

Founded in 2013, Beacon Global Strategies is a strategic advisory firm that provides comprehensive geopolitical risk analysis, national security, and defense advisory services to clients in the private sector, government, and non-governmental organizations. BGS offers tailored solutions to navigate complex global security challenges and operates at the intersection of policy, technology, and defense.

