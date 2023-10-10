Beacon Global Strategies is the New Home of the Award-Winning Podcast "Intelligence Matters"

News provided by

Beacon Global Strategies

10 Oct, 2023, 10:00 ET

WASHINGTON, Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Beacon Global Strategies is proud to announce the highly anticipated return of the podcast series, "Intelligence Matters," founded and hosted by former CIA Acting Director Michael Morell.

The new series, which Beacon will inaugurate tomorrow, October 11th, will be called "Intelligence Matters: The Relaunch."  Joining Michael as host will be Andrew "Andy" Makridis, the recently retired Chief Operating Officer of the CIA.

Continue Reading

Like its predecessor, "Intelligence Matters: The Relaunch" will be a weekly podcast featuring exclusive interviews with senior national security, foreign policy, and intelligence community insiders. New episodes will be available every Wednesday here. These conversations will delve into the critical challenges facing the U.S. today.

Listeners can expect deep insights, thought-provoking discussions, and firsthand accounts from guests who have played pivotal roles in shaping U.S. government policy. Importantly, "Intelligence Matters" will offer a refreshing perspective with serious discussions, free from politics, focusing solely on the issues affecting national security.

BGS Managing Director Jeremy Bash expressed his excitement about the relaunch, stating, "At Beacon, we are dedicated to promoting informed and serious discussions about national security. 'Intelligence Matters' is a platform for genuine insights from key players, where listeners can gain a deeper understanding of the challenges and solutions without the distractions of politics."

"Andy and I are committed to providing our listeners with a clear understanding of the national security landscape as well as the U.S. policy response. 'Intelligence Matters' allows us to do just that—offer a non-political, in-depth look at the issues that matter most," said Michael Morell.

BGS invites you to tune in for "Intelligence Matters: The Relaunch," which promises to include engaging interviews and frank discussions to broaden your understanding of the decisions that impact our nation's safety and security. The podcast will be available on all major platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Stitcher.

About the Hosts:
Michael Morell has served as Senior Counselor at BGS for over a decade. Previously, he served as Deputy Director of the CIA and twice as its Acting Director. Michael was with President Bush during the terrorist attacks on 9/11 and President Obama on May 1, 2011 when Osama bin Laden was brought to justice.

Andy Makridis recently joined BGS as a Senior Advisor. Previously, he served as the CIA's Chief Operating Officer. He served as President George W. Bush's intelligence briefer and stood up CIA's Weapons and Counter Proliferation Mission Center.

Podcast Link: https://sites.libsyn.com/488036

About Beacon Global Strategies:
Founded in 2013, Beacon Global Strategies is a strategic advisory firm specializing in foreign policy, defense, cyber, intelligence, and national security. Drawing on decades of service in the international security arena, Beacon develops and executes strategies that enable companies to achieve their business objectives around the world.

SOURCE Beacon Global Strategies

Also from this source

Beacon Global Strategies Recognized as a Leading Firm in 2023 Edition of Chambers Crisis & Risk Management

Beacon Global Strategies Recognized as a Leading Firm in 2023 Edition of Chambers Crisis & Risk Management

In the 2023 edition of Chambers Crisis & Risk Management, Beacon Global Strategies was ranked as a leading firm in Political Risk, Global-wide. The...
Beacon Global Strategies Adds Two National Security Professionals and a Senior Executive Hire to its Growing Team

Beacon Global Strategies Adds Two National Security Professionals and a Senior Executive Hire to its Growing Team

Today Beacon Global Strategies (BGS), a leading strategic advisory firm focusing on global public policy, government procurement, and geopolitical...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Entertainment

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

New Products & Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.