Beacon Global Strategies Launches Export Control and Industrial Strategy Practice, Names Meghan Harris Managing Director and Adds Kevin Kurland as Senior Advisor

The Administration's focus on revitalizing U.S. manufacturing and diversifying supply chains creates business opportunity across critical technology sectors—including AI, semiconductors, biotechnology, robotics, critical minerals, and energy. This industrial reinvigoration brings renewed attention to the regulatory frameworks needed to manage the risks that accompany expanded production and global supply chain integration.

"We arm companies with decision advantage, the agility to adapt strategies in a fluid environment, and engagement strategies to optimize companies' strategic positioning and national security bona fides," said Meghan Harris, Managing Director at BGS. "Regulatory and geopolitical future-proofing can serve as a strategic safeguard against reputational and political risk and enable companies to navigate high-risk markets while maintaining credibility and optimizing business opportunity."

"Having spent almost three decades developing, implementing, and enforcing export controls at BIS, I've seen firsthand how quickly regulations and priorities change," said Kevin Kurland, Senior Advisor at BGS. "Today's business leaders need strategic advisors who understand how Washington thinks about the intersection of national security and technology competition, and can help them anticipate regulatory shifts and inform policy decisions before they happen."

"We are thrilled to launch this new practice and welcome Kevin to the BGS team," said Eric Sayers, Managing Director at Beacon Global Strategies. "Meghan's promotion reflects her exceptional leadership in this space, and Kevin's decades of experience at BIS brings unparalleled insight into how export controls are developed and enforced. This team is uniquely positioned to help our clients turn regulatory complexity into strategic advantage."

Meghan Harris brings deep experience from both government and the private sector on national security and export control matters. Before joining Beacon, she held industry roles at GlobalFoundries and the Semiconductor Industry Association focused on building collaborative relationships between industry and government on supply chain security and export controls. Ms. Harris's government service includes serving as National Security Policy Advisor to the Under Secretary at BIS, Director of Strategic Trade and Nonproliferation on the White House National Security Council Staff from 2018 to 2020, and Policy Lead for China at the Defense Technology Security Administration.

Kevin Kurland brings extensive expertise from nearly three decades at BIS. Most recently serving as Acting Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary for Strategic Trade and Technology Security in 2025 and Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary for Export Enforcement from 2020-2025, Mr. Kurland was responsible for implementing BIS's export control, defense industrial base, and export enforcement programs. He previously served as Deputy Chief of Staff-Policy for the Under Secretary for Industry and Security, Director of the Office of Enforcement Analysis, and on the White House Task Force on Export Control Reform from 2009-2017. In December 2021, he was awarded the Presidential Rank Meritorious Executive Award.

About Beacon Global Strategies

Founded in 2013, Beacon Global Strategies is a strategic advisory firm specializing in geopolitical risk analysis, national security, and defense advisory services. BGS helps clients navigate global security challenges through tailored solutions that operate at the intersection of policy, technology, and defense.

SOURCE Beacon Global Strategies