Beacon Global Strategies Welcomes Two Experts in National Security and Emerging Technologies To Its Growing Team

WASHINGTON, June 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Beacon Global Strategies (BGS), a leading strategic advisory firm focusing on global public policy, government procurement, and geopolitical risk analysis, today announced it will be expanding its growing team by adding Dr. Divyansh Kaushik and Mr. Ben Schramm as Vice Presidents. In these roles, Divyansh will provide invaluable insight to the firm's Global Technology Practice, while Ben will support the firm's National Security Technology Practice.

"We are thrilled to welcome Divyansh to Beacon Global Strategies," said Klon Kitchen, Managing Director and lead for the firm's Global Technology Policy Practice. "His expertise in emerging technologies and national security will be invaluable as we continue to provide our clients with the highest level of strategic advice and support. Divyansh's deep understanding of AI and his significant contributions to tech policy make him a perfect fit for our team."

"Ben is an exciting addition to our National Security Technology Practice leadership team. His extensive experience in both government and the aerospace industry will greatly enhance our clients' growth strategies," said Lauren Bedula, Managing Director and head of the firm's National Security Technology Practice.

Dr. Divyansh Kaushik recently joined BGS as Vice President. Divyansh joins BGS with a distinguished background in emerging technologies and national security, bringing a wealth of expertise in artificial intelligence and its implications for US-China tech competition. Before joining Beacon, he served as the Associate Director for Emerging Technologies and National Security at the Federation of American Scientists (FAS), where he previously held a fellowship. In these roles, he became a pivotal resource for Congress and the administration on emerging tech policy, significantly contributing to the development and advocacy of key legislative measures. Divyansh's work focused on AI R&D, tech standards development, STEM immigration, and research security across different administrations. He is a Senior Fellow at the American Policy Ventures and FAS and a member of the Advisory Council for the Krach Institute for Tech Diplomacy at Purdue. Divyansh holds a Ph.D. and M.S. in Language and Information Technologies from Carnegie Mellon University. His research on robust machine learning models has garnered extensive scholarly citations and prestigious awards from entities like Amazon and the Siebel Foundation.

Mr. Ben Schramm recently joined BGS as Vice President. Prior to joining Beacon, Ben was the Director of National Security Operations at Maxar Intelligence, where he spearheaded business development and strategic growth efforts for national security stakeholders. With twelve years of combined civilian and active duty service in the Department of Defense, he has held key roles such as Senior Advisor and Chief of Staff to the 25th Secretary of the Air Force, Special Assistant to the 23rd Secretary of Defense, Deputy Chief of Staff and Director of Strategic Engagement to the 24th Secretary of the Air Force, and Special Assistant to the Assistant Secretary of Defense for Legislative Affairs. A combat veteran, Ben served in the Marine Corps and deployed to Afghanistan as a platoon commander in support of Operation Enduring Freedom among other military roles. He holds a BA from Georgetown University and an MBA from the University of Virginia Darden School of Business.

About Beacon Global Strategies

Founded in 2013, Beacon Global Strategies is a strategic advisory firm specializing in foreign policy, defense, cyber, intelligence, and national security. Drawing on decades of service in the international security arena, Beacon develops and executes strategies that enable companies to achieve their business objectives around the world.

