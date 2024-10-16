Beacon Pointe Advisors Breaks New Ground in Minnesota

"Beacon Pointe is ready to embark on this exciting chapter and enter new U.S. territory with Landmark," shares Beacon Pointe President Matt Cooper. "We've aimed to establish a more significant presence in the Midwest, and the Landmark team seamlessly met our objectives. Landmark's culture, client diversity, and geographical presence fit very nicely with Beacon Pointe, and we look forward to amplifying the growth of their already incredible team."

Since 1977, Landmark has been considered a legacy firm, with its team consisting of its founding partners and 2nd generation owners, focused on building the upcoming line of wealth advisors to carry on the firm's strong and successful tradition. The Minnesota-based team is committed to excellence, providing comprehensive financial services and customized advice to a diverse group of clients, including individuals, families, business owners, and employees of Fortune 500 corporations, such as 3M, Lockheed Martin, Andersen Corporation, and more. Landmark also works with many female investors, which aligns well with Beacon Pointe's Women's Advisory Institute initiative. Along with financial planning and investment management, Landmark supports its clientele with estate planning, tax strategy, and insurance needs.

John Underwood, Landmark's former CFO and COO and incoming Beacon Pointe managing director, highlights that, "We at Landmark are thrilled to be joining Beacon Pointe Advisors. Landmark's comprehensive financial planning philosophy, values, and culture align exceptionally well with Beacon Pointe Advisors. Both firms put clients at the center of every decision, and Landmark clients will receive the immediate benefit of institutional investment management and exceptional planning platforms. The people representing Beacon Pointe Advisors, from Shannon Eusey, Matt Cooper, Commie Stevens, Allison Warner, and others throughout their organization, listened to our goals and objectives for our clients and teammates ensuring full alignment. As a result, we already feel a strengthening bond with the Beacon Pointe team."

In addition to John Underwood, Gary Tangwall, and Todd Gillingham, 33 dynamic members will join Beacon Pointe, comprising of incoming partners Bjorn Nesvold, Chad Broberg, Jennifer Beyl-Lee, Tom Selbo, and wealth advisors, Cathy Jenson, John Levi, Kurt Haugen, Leah Brooks, Tammie Mark, and Jack McNamara. Other team members include various experienced client service, investment, and operational specialists.

Shannon Eusey, CEO of Beacon Pointe Advisors, says, "The team at Landmark will do very well at Beacon Pointe due to our shared ethos. Their large group of skilled wealth management and investment professionals will enter as a new powerhouse, acting as an emerging catalyst for progress, positive energy, and optimization overall. We are eager to witness how Landmark's fresh perspective and passion will drive advancement at Beacon Pointe."

The Landmark acquisition formally closed on October 15, 2024. The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. Including Beacon Pointe's latest acquisitions announcement and the Landmark acquisition, Beacon Pointe will have approximately $38 billion in assets under advisement.

Representatives from Beacon Pointe Advisors and Landmark Wealth Management Group are available for interviews upon request.

Beacon Pointe Advisors is the nation's most prominent female-led registered investment adviser (RIA), with offices and clients located nationally. Clients have long relied on Beacon Pointe's professional advisors to help determine investment goals, establish asset allocation guidelines, screen investment managers for selection, evaluate fund performance, and develop strategic financial plans through our proprietary allWEALTH® approach. Our advisors' extensive expertise and solid commitment to our clients can be seen through numerous awards, including recognition from Barron's, Forbes, Financial Advisor Magazine, CNBC, and more. For more information on Beacon Pointe's wealth advisory services, please visit www.beaconpointe.com.

