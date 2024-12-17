Beacon Pointe Advisors Rounds Out the Year with Robust Growth Driven by Key Acquisitions

Boston and Dallas Transactions Bring Beacon Pointe's Total Assets Under Advisement to Approximately $40 Billion at Year-End

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Dec. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Beacon Pointe Advisors ("Beacon Pointe") introduces its latest acquisitions of Artemis Financial Advisors ("Artemis") based in Boston, MA, and WhiteRock Wealth Management ("WhiteRock") who will be joining the existing Beacon Pointe Dallas, TX team and contributing to Beacon Pointe's collective $6B in assets under management in the Dallas-Fort Worth region. These strategic additions bring approximately $613M in assets under management to Beacon Pointe, marking seven transactions for Beacon Pointe this year.

Artemis is a $350M AUM Boston-based, independent, fee-only wealth management firm dedicated to helping clients achieve their financial, charitable, and retirement goals through tailored financial and investment strategies. Founded by CEO Leigh Bivings, Artemis shares Beacon Pointe's values of client-focused service and female-founded leadership. The firm's skilled team specializes in supporting retirees, affluent women, physicians, young professionals, and clients navigating life transitions and complex compensation structures. Artemis's expertise in women's wealth and commitment to advisory mentorship and financial literacy complements the mission of the Beacon Pointe Women's Advisory Institute.

"We are thrilled to partner with Beacon Pointe and are especially excited to collaborate closely with their talented Boston team," says Artemis founder and CEO, Leigh Bivings. "Beacon Pointe's people-first culture and client-centric approach align perfectly with our own values and mission. By joining forces, we're enhancing our ability to provide personalized, holistic wealth management services and expanding the resources available to our clients. This partnership reflects our shared dedication to helping clients achieve their financial goals with the highest level of care and expertise."

Beacon Pointe President Matt Cooper remarked, "We're very excited to welcome the Artemis team to Beacon Pointe. Leigh Bivings is the next of several female RIA wealth management founders and CEOs who have chosen to merge with Beacon Pointe. This continues a trend of strong female leadership in major markets for Beacon Pointe, with women leaders now in Boston, Chicago, New York, Philadelphia, Dallas-Ft. Worth, Orlando, and across Southern California. He mentioned, "With an office on famed Newbury Street, Leigh and her partner Mark Haser bring a Back Bay presence to our already successful Boston office in Waltham, led by Mark Mathers. Our two Boston offices will collaborate to serve more clients the 'Beacon Pointe way' in Boston and the greater New England area."

Rooted in strong family values, $263M AUM WhiteRock Wealth Management is a family-owned RIA firm dedicated to crafting customized financial strategies that empower its clients to meet their long-term objectives. The firm goes beyond prudent investment management to deliver a full spectrum of financial services, including tax and estate planning, retirement savings, estate preparation, and broader spending guidance. Led by President and CIO David Gurun, WhiteRock's team of four seasoned professionals with multiple decades of combined industry experience sets itself apart through thoughtful asset management, integrity, and responsive client service. With WhiteRock's longstanding commitment to client care and extensive local industry knowledge, alongside Beacon Pointe's other significant north-central Texas acquisitions, Beacon Pointe is well-equipped to address the evolving and growing financial needs of clients in the greater DFW region.

WhiteRock President and CIO David Gurun mentions, "Our team is excited to join Beacon Pointe knowing the philosophy we followed for three decades is aligned with the company's core values. The depth of Beacon Pointe's infrastructure will allow our multi-generational clients to benefit from their comprehensive, personalized wealth management services."

"WhiteRock Wealth Management joining as a partner adds to the density of the booming Dallas-Fort Worth marketplace that continues to be a key area of growth for Beacon Pointe," shares CEO and founder Shannon Eusey. She adds, "This is our seventh acquisition in the Lone Star state; together, we're positioned to provide an even higher level of personalized service and meet the exciting demand of local client growth."

The WhiteRock and Artemis acquisitions formally closed on November 30, 2024, and December 15, 2024, respectively. The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. These transactions, along with Beacon Pointe's most recent acquisition announcement, have grown Beacon Pointe's assets under advisement to approximately $40 billion and more than 580 employees across 64 offices nationwide.

