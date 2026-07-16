Beacon Security Raises $13 Million in Seed Funding to Give AI Agents a Trustworthy Data Foundation for Cyber Defense

Backed by Notable Capital, leading cybersecurity funds and a coalition of top CISOs and founders, Beacon achieves 300% ARR growth in H1 2026 as enterprises across financial services, insurance, and technology replace legacy security architectures with the agentic platform to run and build AI-native security.

NEW YORK, July 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Beacon Security, the platform for agentic cybersecurity work, today announced the successful closing of a $13 million seed funding round led by Notable Capital with participation from Holly Ventures, AlphaDrive Ventures, SVCI, Jefferies Family Office and over 60 founders and CISOs, including founders from Talon, Descope, Gem Security, Dig Security and Cider Security. This funding will help accelerate Beacon's vision to give modern security teams the intelligent data layer they deserve, so that both human and AI agents can defend their organizations more effectively.

"The acceleration of AI agents in the enterprise is creating a distinct need for a legible context layer for cyber defenders, which is fueling a fundamentally new security architecture," said Gal Tal-Hochberg, CEO and Co-Founder of Beacon. "We built Beacon to solve these challenges by providing the trusted data layer that allows organizations to deploy security agents compliantly and effectively. With this investment, we are transforming security for native AI usage to drive real-time posture, detection and response, deep hunting, and operational analysis of security estates at unprecedented efficiency, scale, and complexity."

Beacon is a platform for AI-native security that creates an environment for AI agents and security teams to autonomously prevent, detect, and defend, and for humans to run, control, build, and analyze. Defenders can move faster than attackers with Beacon, which provides critical context, history, and real-time visibility.

Beacon's key capabilities include:

Best-of-breed data operations: Beacon's Data Layer fuses telemetry across vendors, routes clean data to external systems, pre-resolves entities, and automates normalization and enrichment at scale, so AI agents and human analysts always reason on a clean, complete, and cost-optimized picture. The platform's coverage and posture monitoring continuously map sources against threats and compliance, flagging gaps before they can be exploited.

Beacon's Data Layer fuses telemetry across vendors, routes clean data to external systems, pre-resolves entities, and automates normalization and enrichment at scale, so AI agents and human analysts always reason on a clean, complete, and cost-optimized picture. The platform's coverage and posture monitoring continuously map sources against threats and compliance, flagging gaps before they can be exploited. Agentic Cybersecurity Work Platform: Beacon's platform allows defenders to leverage agents for a broad range of tasks, from detection engineering, investigation support, posture, shadow AI analysis, and more. By providing an open harness fit for cybersecurity tasks in enterprises and connected to all relevant context, defenders can execute agentic workflows or build their own.

Beacon's platform allows defenders to leverage agents for a broad range of tasks, from detection engineering, investigation support, posture, shadow AI analysis, and more. By providing an open harness fit for cybersecurity tasks in enterprises and connected to all relevant context, defenders can execute agentic workflows or build their own. Production-ready security agents (Beacon Agents): A growing library of specialized agents purpose-built for the work defenders do every day, tuned by offensive-security and nation-state veterans and wired into Beacon's context layer, these agents catch what other stacks miss, from cross-source lateral movement to AI-fast attacks and novel TTPs, so teams get outcomes out of the box without building from scratch or locking into a closed stack. More agents are coming soon, including shadow-AI analysis, alert triage and investigation.

Beacon has achieved rapid adoption across dozens of enterprises since launch, spanning industries from fintech to healthcare to hospitality, with ARR growing over 300% in H1 2026. Organizations are moving quickly to deploy Beacon because their infrastructure was not built for a world where AI is both the attack surface and the adversary. This momentum spans high-growth technology companies and private equity-backed organizations alike, all confronting the same reality: AI is accelerating threats faster than human-scale security teams can respond, existing infrastructure lacks the intelligence to keep pace, and the cost of falling behind is no longer theoretical.

"We are growing fast, and Beacon lets our security data keep pace," said Olindo Verillo, Director, Detection and Response, Cerebras. "It gives us the agility to evolve on our own terms, and it has become part of how we run security day to day, increasingly with our agents doing that data work autonomously. Beacon is a core part of how we are building security for what comes next."

Founded in 2024 by veterans of elite intelligence, offensive security, and enterprise-scale data infrastructure, including Gal Tal-Hochberg, who previously founded HiredScore (sold to Workday for $520M), alongside co-founders Or Mattatia and Iddo Israely, who bring backgrounds in nation-state cyber defense, Beacon gives modern security teams the foundation to defend with both human judgment and autonomous agents.

This funding follows the company rapidly meeting key milestones, most notably the launch of Beacon's agentic data layer. Positioned between telemetry sources and downstream tools, this release automates the normalization and enrichment of data, making it faster, more adaptive, and less dependent on engineering effort. Beacon is already trusted by Fortune 500 security teams across critical, highly regulated industries, helping them close coverage gaps, detect threats that other stacks miss, and defend at the speed and scale that modern threats demand.

"Every CISO knows the real bottleneck isn't detection; it's trust in your own data. That problem doesn't go away when you add agents; it gets less forgiving," said Oren Yunger, Managing Partner, Notable Capital and Beacon board member. "The data-trust gap is exactly what Beacon is bridging in the AI era, bringing context to the security teams and their agentic workforce."

About Beacon

Beacon is the agentic security platform that security teams run on and build on. Trusted by Fortune 500 teams across critical, highly regulated industries, Beacon gives defenders the clean, contextualized data, specialized security agents, and open harness they need to detect threats faster, close coverage gaps, and run security at a fraction of traditional costs.

Media Contact:

Tim Jung

Beacon Security

[email protected]

SOURCE Beacon Security