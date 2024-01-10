Beaconstac Becomes Uniqode with a Vision to Unite the Physical and Digital Worlds

QR code leader unveils new name, logo reinforcing its mission of building the future of connected codes for the planet

NEW YORK, Jan. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Beaconstac, the highest-ranked QR code platform on G2, has changed its name to Uniqode as part of a strategic rebrand to reflect its commitment to building the infrastructure that connects our physical and digital worlds safely, securely, and dynamically.

"Uniqode is rewriting the rules of connection. Our unique digital codes unlock a dynamic QR code-based experience, bridging the gap between the physical and digital worlds. We're revolutionizing and leading the charge in how businesses engage with customers,'' said Sharat Potharaju , CEO of Uniqode. "Our new name represents more than an update — it's a declaration of intent. We're Uniqode, and we're here to connect the planet, one unique code at a time."

Forward-looking businesses are prioritizing the customer experience and planning significant investments in customer success via technology like physical and digital touchpoints. QR codes allow businesses to engage with customers and track behaviors across both channels. Insights gathered through QR code interactions enable leaders to confidently make decisions and develop strategies that increase customer-centricity and meet consumer expectations.

"We're committed to our ongoing effort to transcend the divide between our physical cans and the digital experiences we've created for our customers," said Matt Jimenez, Director of Digital Marketing at Monster Energy . "QR codes offer the perfect solution for increasing participation in our loyalty programs. Uniqode has empowered us to accomplish that goal, strengthen brand partnerships and build stronger customer relationships."

This rebrand follows a year of tremendous growth, including a $25M Series A funding round in January 2023, an expansion of its product offerings to meet customer demand, and surpassing 50,000 paying customers on its platform.

Visit Uniqode.com for more information about the rebrand and how the QR code customer engagement platform combines the digital and physical experience.

About Uniqode:

Uniqode's vision is to enable digital connections with every physical object and place on the planet. Our platform offers a complete QR Code lifecycle management & analytics solution that is used by over 50,000 businesses around the world to build direct relationships, grow lifetime revenue, and acquire first-party data in industries ranging from consumer goods, hospitality, retail, and real estate.

