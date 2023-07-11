BEAM Architects: 1000 Reasons NYC Looks Better

NEW YORK, July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With a portfolio of over a thousand successful projects and more than a decade of urban design works across the Greater New York City area, BEAM Architects is excited to announce the completion of transformative projects in Brooklyn and Jersey City. As a boutique architectural design firm based in the historic Brooklyn Navy Yard, we are renowned for our smart design philosophy - emphasizing design integrity, shared success, and adding vitality to neighborhoods we cherish.

BEAM ARCHITECTS: Contemporary Designs BEAM ARCHITECTS: Building success by smart design

One such project in the heart of our local neighborhood demonstrating our innovative approach is at 1001 Bushwick Ave, in Brooklyn. The site, originally set for the demolition of a beloved Victorian home, saw community activists and leaders band together to seek Landmark status. In partnership with ZS Design, we conceived a solution that replaces the house with an elegant building that fits harmoniously into the neighborhood, marrying historical charm with contemporary sophistication.

Embracing our expansion into Jersey City, we've applied our smart design philosophy to several exciting projects. The Bridget, an adaptive reuse project, located at the prime location of 380 Montgomery Street, was a former church. Together with LWDMR Architects, we transformed this historic structure into a multifamily residence, reinvigorating it with a refreshingly modern context.

Similarly, the Smoothon Lofts project, in collaboration with Hampton Hill Architecture, breathed new life into a former factory by converting it into modern apartments. The design deftly balances the original rough-hewn features and contemporary elegance, reflecting the cultural and historical significance of the original structure.

Another such collaboration in Jersey City was at 503 Communipaw Avenue. This multifamily building offers a vibrant, contemporary living experience while respecting the city's industrial past through its inventive use of materials, textures, and curated furnishings.

Through our extensive repertoire of mid-scale multifamily and commercial developments across New York City, we've gained a profound understanding of zoning and code requirements, honed our experience, and expanded our resource network. Beyond private developments, our dedication extends to enhancing community spaces, with significant contributions to sectors such as daycare and pet care facilities.

