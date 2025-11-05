BEAM, LLC and All Access with Andy Garcia Explore the Power of Capacity-Building in Special Education

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Viewers can prepare to have their understanding of educational support services broadened in a new segment of "All Access with Andy Garcia". The program is partnering with BEAM, LLC, an organization committed to enhancing educational outcomes, to explore the model of building long-term capacity within schools and communities. Scheduled for filming in-studio in Florida on November 21, 2025, the segment will showcase the journeys of co-founders Joseph Rubio, Ed.S., LEP, and Nancy Aliff, Ed.S., LEP, whose compelling personal motivations led to the creation of a specialized firm focused on systemic improvement.

Mr. Rubio's background, which includes service as a Deputy Sheriff before his award-winning career as a school psychologist, and Ms. Aliff's entrepreneurial drive to change how services are delivered, offer a powerful narrative of commitment to service. The segment will demonstrate how this approach provides educators with the necessary tools and strategies to create a more inclusive and supportive learning environment for students with diverse needs. This feature is poised to provide valuable and relevant information to the general Public Television audience about why this focused approach to training and collaboration strengthens entire school systems.

"No man stands so tall as when he stoops to help a child." - James Dobson

The core of this narrative centers on the belief that people come first—students, families, and educators alike. The program will detail how BEAM, LLC moves beyond short-term fixes by emphasizing capacity-building trainings, which equip school staff with the necessary knowledge to independently address behavior, mental health, and special education processes. This focus on empowering local staff ensures the impact of their work lasts long after BEAM, LLC's direct support concludes. Furthermore, the segment illustrates the concept of true inclusion, explaining that it requires tailored support and resources to ensure students are not just present in a classroom, but can thrive alongside their peers. This is achieved through specialized Behavior and Inclusion Support and assessments to determine the specific support needed for independence.

By focusing on strengths-based assessments—highlighting a student's potential as much as their challenges—and a collaborative, non-adversarial approach to partnering with schools, BEAM, LLC exemplifies a model that strategically refocuses the educational process on the individual student's potential rather than on labels or legal compliance. The segment also touches on the importance of securing adequate funding for these essential services, positioning them as an investment that prevents larger, more costly challenges down the road. This feature serves as a constructive overview for the general public, families, and community members seeking to understand how specialized support strengthens the entire educational landscape and promotes equitable outcomes for all students.

