Beamery Returns as a Platinum Sponsor of 2022 Talent Board Candidate Experience Awards Benchmark Research Program

SAN FRANCISCO, March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Talent Board, a non-profit organization focused on the elevation and promotion of a quality candidate experience through its annual recruiting and hiring industry benchmark research, today announced that Beamery, the leader in talent lifecycle management, has returned as a Platinum sponsor for this year's 2022 Candidate Experience (CandE) Awards global benchmark research program.

"Beamery continues to empower organizations by creating more human experiences and unlocking the potential of the global workforce," said Kevin Grossman, Talent Board president. "The annual Talent Board Benchmark Research Program seeks to help employers around the world better understand their candidate experience – the human experience – and we're excited to receive their ongoing support as a platinum sponsor this year."

The annual Talent Board candidate experience benchmarking and awards program offer employers in North America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia-Pacific (APAC); and Latin America, a risk-free and confidential opportunity to learn how an organization's candidate experience practices compare to those of their peers while obtaining anonymous feedback from their candidates. Employers will also gain insight into the latest tools and strategies for optimizing the recruiting process.

The largest study of its kind, the Talent Board benchmark research program has evaluated responses from over 1,200 global employers and 1.25 million job seekers since 2011. To participate and qualify, each company has to commit to a statistically significant candidate response, and the proportion of respondents not hired also has to exceed a set standard. Registration for the 2022 CandE Benchmark Research Program is now open.

"Forward thinking companies have ambitious plans in place around talent, which has officially overtaken technology as the number one driver of business transformation," said Ben Slater, VP Marketing at Beamery. "Understanding the candidate experience and bridging any gaps is key, but connecting this with independent data, to predict future talent related impact on your business, is critical. The Talent Board's extensive research is invaluable, and we are delighted to be continuing our partnership with them."

Additional information about the 2022 Talent Board Candidate Experience Awards Benchmark Research Program can be accessed here.

About Beamery

Beamery's mission is to create equal access to work for the world - helping every human to find the right job and achieve their career ambitions, and enabling businesses to create more human experiences for talent, unlocking the potential of their workforce.

Leveraging an industry first AI-powered Talent Graph, Beamery's Talent Lifecycle Management platform aggregates and enriches billions of relevant data points and signals from across the web and an enterprises' existing technology, to help organizations quickly identify and prioritize potential candidates that are likely to thrive at their organization, reach diversity targets, provide better learning opportunities and career pathways for existing employees, and understand the skills and capabilities they need to build their workforce of the future.

For more information please visit: www.beamery.com

About Talent Board

Founded in 2011, Talent Board and the Candidate Experience Awards is the first non-profit research organization focused on the elevation and promotion of a quality candidate experience. Talent Board delivers annual recruiting and hiring industry benchmark research that highlights accountability, fairness and the business impact of candidate experience. More information can be found at https://www.thetalentboard.org.

