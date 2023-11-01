ERE Media and Talent Board Sign Definitive Merger Agreement to Form New ERE CandE Benchmark Research Program

The CandE Benchmark Research Program helps companies measure and understand their candidate experience and improve their recruiting efforts

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Talent Board, a non-profit organization focused on the elevation and promotion of a quality candidate experience through its annual benchmark research, today announced that it will merge with ERE Media, the longest running and most trusted source for information about recruitment, talent acquisition, and talent management. ERE Media will feature the CandE Benchmark Research Program in 2024 along with its conferences, content, and publications.

ERE Media and the Candidate Experience Awards
The CandE Benchmark Research Program is the only global candidate experience benchmark research program built for recruiting leaders, hiring managers, and their teams. Employers big and small across industries are encouraged to participate. The largest study of its kind, the CandE Benchmark Research Program has evaluated responses from over 2,000 global employers and 1.6 million job seekers since 2011.

"Talent Board and the CandE Awards have been synonymous with integrity and expertise for me as long as I've known them," said David Manaster, CEO of ERE Media. "The organization and their research are trusted sources for my team and our ERE community of recruiting professionals. I am excited to join our resources as one to strengthen and continue to build upon our community."

"ERE Media has been a long-time partner and friend of Talent Board," said Kevin Grossman, Talent Board president and now vice-president of research at ERE Media. "Their conferences, content, and recruiting community will be the perfect home for us to continue our CandE benchmark research, as well as expand our research across many different talent acquisition topics. Our combined passion and dedication to recruiting and candidate experience will help companies all over the world."

Each year the CandE Benchmark Research Program also recognizes those participating employers with the highest candidate experience ratings by winning our coveted CandE Awards. We celebrate their achievements at the CandE awards ceremony at the ERE Recruiting Conference starting in the fall of 2024.

Additional information about the 2024 ERE CandE Benchmark Research Program can be accessed here.

About ERE Media
ERE Media was initially conceived over twenty years ago as a forum for talent acquisition professionals to find recruiting information and resources online from an unbiased source - their peers. Today, ERE Media has grown to become the most trusted and world renowned source of recruiting publications and conferences, offering trends, insights and networking opportunities for recruitment and HR professionals. More information can be found at https://www.eremedia.com.

About Talent Board
Founded in 2011, Talent Board and the Candidate Experience Awards is the first non-profit research organization focused on the elevation and promotion of a quality candidate experience. Talent Board delivers annual recruiting and hiring industry benchmark research that highlights accountability, fairness and the business impact of candidate experience. More information can be found at https://www.thetalentboard.org.

