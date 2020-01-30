Beamery Sees 115% Growth Among US Customers; Adds To Global Executive Team

LONDON and SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Beamery , a leading Talent Operating System, is reporting strong growth in the US market, with an increase of 115% in US revenue in 2019. The surging growth in US-based, multinational customers led Beamery to double their US headcount, with new hires focused primarily in their hubs in Austin, TX and San Francisco. Today, the company also announced a strategic addition to its executive bench, bringing on former IBM Global Vice President of Talent Acquisition, Kevin Blair, as vice president of talent strategy. Blair will be based in London.

The new hire comes at a critical growth period for Beamery, as large enterprises seek out solutions to attracting, retaining and engaging top talent globally. Last fall, Beamery launched the first Talent Operations System (TOS), to help enterprises manage the entire talent journey via a single platform. Beamery's TOS centralizes a company's candidate data, applications and talent operations, easing the HR team burden, while providing a seamless experience for prospective employees.

"This has been an immensely successful year for us at Beamery," said Abakar Saidov, Beamery CEO. "Beyond revenue growth and our continued expansion in the US, we introduced 172 new features and enhancements, grew headcount by over 50 percent globally, brought in Workday as a strategic partner and investor, more than doubled the size of our partner ecosystem, expanded our customer base across more than 80 countries, and are seeing user adoption rates at triple that of competitive solutions. Now we've brought on Kevin, who is at the top of his field, a true leader in strategic HR. He understands what our customers need to transform talent operations into a data-driven, fully digitized and scalable function."

Kevin Blair, now the vice president of talent strategy at Beamery, added, "There has always been a huge opportunity to solve core business objectives through strategic talent acquisition, but, historically, we didn't have an effective operating system to help. Beamery has a comprehensive solution to give enterprises a strategic advantage via talent acquisition. This was too exciting. Rather than continue the journey of transforming talent operations one company at a time, I wanted to be part of doing it across the industry. I couldn't be more thrilled to join the organization during such a pivotal time of innovation and growth."

Beamery looks to build off of a momentous year of growth in 2019 to further innovate in 2020 with additional updates to the product and continued global expansion, as well as significant growth to its portfolio of enterprise customers and partners.

