Beamina, the Revolutionary Puerto Rican Handbag Brand, Launches New Collection, Zer: Angel Wings

The clean, elegant and versatile design is handcrafted in Italy with 100% lambskin leather and comes in two tones, black and ivory, and a little inspirational message on the inside. Its unique versatility offers style and practicality, as it can be styled in five different ways, as a clutch, long crossbody, short crossbody, shoulder bag and as a clutch.

"As women designing for other women, we have an opportunity and responsibility to create a positive influence and impact with our handbags," explained Beatriz. "It all started with my daughter, Paulina, who is Beamina's Co-Founder and Creative Designer," added the executive. "Paulina wanted to help girls like her, so we created our social impact program 'Fashion with Purpose' and for two consecutive years, partnered with the Ricky Martin Foundation, a non-profit organization that advocates for the well-being of children and provides education and solutions for international efforts to abolish child trafficking. We believe that the ultimate luxury is giving back. We also established a partnership with Glasswing International Foundation's Youth L.E.A.D. (Leadership, Entrepreneurship, and Development) program this year to help vulnerable girls in Latin America unleash their potential and thrive."

Zer is now available to purchase online at Beamina.com. With every handbag purchase, Beamina will donate a portion of proceeds to the Glasswing International Foundation, a non-profit organization with a mission to empower others toward positive change.

Beamina has taken the fashion world by storm since its launch in 2018. The Puerto Rican-based label provides women with handcrafted luxury pieces at affordable prices, including its best-selling 'Fearless Bag' along with sophisticated jewelry like the 'Gold Rose Pin', and versatile apparel like tops and belts. Beamina's brand promise is to unlock the power that lies within every woman to have the courage to pursue their dreams. The brand's name is a hybrid of Paulina's nickname 'Amina' meaning 'warrior' or a "person protected by anything that causes fear" and the first two letters of the name 'Beatriz' that also represents the verb 'to be'. A verb that has been key for the brand since its origins, and that now has taken a new meaning since the arrival of Zer.

