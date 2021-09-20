Beamina, the Revolutionary Puerto Rican Handbag Brand, Launches New Collection, Zer: Angel Wings

The new addition represents an expression of self-love, divine guidance, and a thriving future for girls in Latin America.

- The dynamic Latina mom and daughter duo, creators of Bombón Fearless, an iconic leather pouch, unveils Zer: Alas de Angel (Angel Wings), the new empowerment accessory. The bag serves as a symbol of protection and pure love for yourself and others.

- Inspired by a strong belief that we are always guided by our guardian angel, Zer's bold architectural silhouette is uniquely designed to be the modern woman's lucky charm.

- Zer is now available to purchase online. With every handbag purchase, Beamina will donate a portion of proceeds to the Glasswing International Foundation, a non-profit organization with a mission to empower girls in Latin America.

- The top-rated brand was chosen by ENews! as a "must gift for mamas who are all about fashion", recognized by BELatina as "The Latinx Brand You Need In Your Life" and by Hola Magazine as a "must known handbag brand", among many other media accolades.

ORLANDO, Fla., Sept. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- Beamina, the influential Puerto Rican woman-owned fashion company known for the iconic Bombón Fearless bag, introduces Zer: Angel Wings bag, the brand's latest versatile, power purse. A unique and original design inspired by pure love, being your best self and taking on the world with confidence, Zer is the ultimate go-to accessory. The Angel Wings handbag brings together genuine craftsmanship with a sense of modern art design and a feminine allure.