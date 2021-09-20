Beamina, the Revolutionary Puerto Rican Handbag Brand, Launches New Collection, Zer: Angel Wings
Sep 20, 2021, 08:30 ET
The new addition represents an expression of self-love, divine guidance, and a thriving future for girls in Latin America.
- The dynamic Latina mom and daughter duo, creators of Bombón Fearless, an iconic leather pouch, unveils Zer: Alas de Angel (Angel Wings), the new empowerment accessory. The bag serves as a symbol of protection and pure love for yourself and others.
- Inspired by a strong belief that we are always guided by our guardian angel, Zer's bold architectural silhouette is uniquely designed to be the modern woman's lucky charm.
- Zer is now available to purchase online. With every handbag purchase, Beamina will donate a portion of proceeds to the Glasswing International Foundation, a non-profit organization with a mission to empower girls in Latin America.
- The top-rated brand was chosen by ENews! as a "must gift for mamas who are all about fashion", recognized by BELatina as "The Latinx Brand You Need In Your Life" and by Hola Magazine as a "must known handbag brand", among many other media accolades.
ORLANDO, Fla., Sept. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- Beamina, the influential Puerto Rican woman-owned fashion company known for the iconic Bombón Fearless bag, introduces Zer: Angel Wings bag, the brand's latest versatile, power purse. A unique and original design inspired by pure love, being your best self and taking on the world with confidence, Zer is the ultimate go-to accessory. The Angel Wings handbag brings together genuine craftsmanship with a sense of modern art design and a feminine allure.
"Zer is the epitome of fashion meets art. We wanted to create a sleek and stylish handbag that could also give 'wings' to a whole generation to thrive," stated Beatriz Martínez, CEO of Beamina. "The bag's design speaks louder than words, Zer, which means 'to be' in Spanish, is a manifesto for spiritual guidance. Its structure embodies the power of your inner 'Zer', and provides reassurance you are loved and protected by your guardian angel, who is with you at every moment of your life."
The clean, elegant and versatile design is handcrafted in Italy with 100% lambskin leather and comes in two tones, black and ivory, and a little inspirational message on the inside. Its unique versatility offers style and practicality, as it can be styled in five different ways, as a clutch, long crossbody, short crossbody, shoulder bag and as a clutch.
"As women designing for other women, we have an opportunity and responsibility to create a positive influence and impact with our handbags," explained Beatriz. "It all started with my daughter, Paulina, who is Beamina's Co-Founder and Creative Designer," added the executive. "Paulina wanted to help girls like her, so we created our social impact program 'Fashion with Purpose' and for two consecutive years, partnered with the Ricky Martin Foundation, a non-profit organization that advocates for the well-being of children and provides education and solutions for international efforts to abolish child trafficking. We believe that the ultimate luxury is giving back. We also established a partnership with Glasswing International Foundation's Youth L.E.A.D. (Leadership, Entrepreneurship, and Development) program this year to help vulnerable girls in Latin America unleash their potential and thrive."
Zer is now available to purchase online at Beamina.com. With every handbag purchase, Beamina will donate a portion of proceeds to the Glasswing International Foundation, a non-profit organization with a mission to empower others toward positive change.
Beamina has taken the fashion world by storm since its launch in 2018. The Puerto Rican-based label provides women with handcrafted luxury pieces at affordable prices, including its best-selling 'Fearless Bag' along with sophisticated jewelry like the 'Gold Rose Pin', and versatile apparel like tops and belts. Beamina's brand promise is to unlock the power that lies within every woman to have the courage to pursue their dreams. The brand's name is a hybrid of Paulina's nickname 'Amina' meaning 'warrior' or a "person protected by anything that causes fear" and the first two letters of the name 'Beatriz' that also represents the verb 'to be'. A verb that has been key for the brand since its origins, and that now has taken a new meaning since the arrival of Zer.
