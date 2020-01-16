Jelly Belly Presents BeanBoozled Fiery Five Challenge with Spicy Hot New Flavors

FAIRFIELD, Calif., Jan. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Things are heating up at Jelly Belly Candy Company. Available now, BeanBoozled® Fiery Five™, a new line of progressively hotter Jelly Belly® jelly bean flavors that challenge spicy food lovers to see how hot they can handle.

Available on JellyBelly.com and at retailers nationwide, BeanBoozled Fiery Five lets brave fans explore the world of spice with five true-to-life flavors: sriracha, jalapeño, cayenne, habanero and Carolina Reaper. Each bean is appropriately hot for its placement in this progressively spicy lineup, from mild sriracha leaving tasters with a light burn similar to the sauce to Carolina Reaper packing a major punch. Through focus group testing, Jelly Belly noticed that some consumers could handle the heat, but others – well, others could not. Due to this varying sensitivity, the company will place warnings on packages that recommend BeanBoozled Fiery Five only for healthy individuals over the age of 13.

"Fans know that BeanBoozled is a game of risk, but Fiery Five is a whole new take on the game," says Rob Swaigen, Vice President of Global Marketing for Jelly Belly. "Fiery Five is the next evolution of the BeanBoozled brand as it continues to push the boundaries of flavor and bravery. We want everyone to have a good time with BeanBoozled Fiery Five, but we recognize that some people may need to tap out as they move through the menu."

For the company known for the accuracy of its flavors, packing Jelly Belly jelly beans with some heat was not enough.

The Jelly Belly way is to wow you with flavors," said Irena Miles, Director of Research and Development and Quality Assurance for Jelly Belly Candy Company. "So for Fiery Five, we knew it wouldn't be enough to just knock your socks off with the heat; the candy also has to taste like the actual pepper or sauce. Our goal was to capture the right flavor notes while simultaneously building an appropriate level of heat. "

"The element of heat added a unique challenge for our flavor team to solve," added Luz Osbun, Research and Development Manager for Jelly Belly Candy Company. "We had to consider not only how to balance the vegetative notes in the flavor with the heat, but also how that heat presents itself and builds over time. Jalapeño has a sharp build and a quick fade, while Carolina Reaper builds quickly and stays hot for a while after. Our jelly bean versions for Fiery Five had to act like the real thing."

Fans will find BeanBoozled Fiery Five in a variety of packages. A spinner wheel is available in a special gift box and features a random assortment of 3.5 ounces of the five flavors. Spin the wheel, find the corresponding jelly bean in the tray and see how hot you can handle. Other packages include a 1.6-oz. box and 1.9-oz. bag. In February, the line will expand to also include a 3.36-oz. tin with a large spin wheel on the top.

About BeanBoozled :

Jelly Belly dares the bravest candy lovers, pop culture enthusiasts, and foodies to try their luck with wild, true-to-life flavors. BeanBoozled started as a cultural phenomenon with hundreds of millions of views of user-generated content on YouTube. Always up for a challenge, BeanBoozled continues to push boundaries as it engineers games of risk that are also good, clean fun. For more about flavors and the BeanBoozled Challenge, visit BeanBoozled.com and follow the brand on Instagram. Like Jelly Belly jelly beans, BeanBoozled jelly beans are also made in a peanut free facility, certified OU Kosher, and are free of gelatin, gluten, fat and dairy.

About Jelly Belly Candy Company :

Jelly Belly Candy Company was founded in 1898, and began making Jelly Belly® jelly beans in 1976. Today, Jelly Belly products are sold all over the world and the company remains family owned and operated by the fourth, fifth and sixth generations of the candy-making family. For more information about Jelly Belly and its confections, visit www.jellybelly.com, or consumers can call 800-522-3267 and retailers can call (800) 323-9380. Connect with the company online on Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest, YouTube and LinkedIn.

