Beans & Brews Coffeehouse Reports Record Q1 Growth

Strategic Franchise Development Plan Accelerates Momentum in 2026

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Beans & Brews Coffee House, the growing coffee franchise known for its signature High-Altitude Roasting™, is celebrating a record-breaking start to 2026, reinforcing its position as a rising force in the specialty coffee franchise space.

In the first quarter of the year alone, the brand opened six new locations across three states, with seven total openings in the first 100 days of 2026, the most successful development period in company history. Notably, the brand opened five locations in just the last month, exemplifying strong operational execution and franchisee demand. New Q1 locations include coffee houses in Colorado, Nevada, Utah and Texas.

Among the standout milestones, the company's newest location in Price, Utah — situated inside a corporate Lin's Fresh Market, a grocery store chain operated by Associated Food Stores — delivered the strongest opening weekend in brand history. The drive-thru location replaced a former Starbucks, signaling strong consumer demand for convenient, high-quality coffee offerings in non-traditional settings. (PHOTOS HERE)

As part of its expansion strategy, Beans & Brews continues to diversify its footprint through a mix of traditional storefronts and non-traditional locations, including partnerships within grocery store chains and developers. These locations offer increased accessibility and convenience while introducing the brand to new audiences in high-traffic environments.

Growth is being fueled by a combination of first-time franchise owners, experienced operators expanding into multi-unit ownership, and strategic corporate partnerships. This balanced development approach highlights the strength of the Beans & Brews model and the confidence franchisees have in scaling their investments.

"We're seeing incredible momentum because our model is both flexible and built to scale," said Doug Willmarth, CEO of Beans & Brews Coffee House. "With operational efficiency leading to strong unit-level performance, we've created a system that truly works for our franchise partners. At the same time, our beverage menu innovation introduces new, trend-forward menu items that resonate with today's consumers, keeping the brand fresh and competitive. That combination of a proven model plus beverage innovation makes Beans & Brews an especially compelling opportunity for entrepreneurs looking for a brand that's both stable and built to grow."

The brand's expansion remains focused on key growth regions, particularly in the mountain west, where Beans & Brews continues to gain traction among both consumers and developers.

Beans & Brews has ambitious plans to open a record 25 new locations in 2026, building on the momentum of 11 openings in 2025. The company is also seeing accelerated multi-unit growth from existing franchisees investing in the additional locations which represents most of the openings in 2026. In March, one of the brand's largest franchisees committed to eight new locations over the next 16 months, bringing their total footprint to 14 units.

With strong early-year performance, increasing interest from developers, and continued innovation in site selection, Beans & Brews Coffeehouse is well-positioned for sustained growth.

To learn about franchise opportunities with Beans & Brews Coffee House click www.beansandbrews.com/franchise.

About Beans and Brews Coffeehouse

Founded in 1993 and franchising since 2004, Beans & Brews Coffeehouse opened its first location in Salt Lake City, quickly becoming known as the Home of High-Altitude Roasting™. This signature process, perfected in the Salt Lake Mountain valley, roasts coffee at the lowest possible temperature for the shortest amount of time to capture the essence of its mountain origins, delivering a smoother, more intense flavor. For more than 30 years, Beans & Brews has combined exceptional coffee with fast friendly service in a welcoming local community atmosphere. They feature a full menu of hot and iced specialty coffees, frozen drinks, teas, energy drinks, and a variety of healthy food options. What began in the Salt Lake Mountain valley has grown to over 94 locations across six states, with over 75 more in development. For more information about Beans & Brews Coffeehouse, visit www.beansandbrews.com.

Media Contact:

Lu Dumas

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SOURCE Beans & Brews Coffee House