Bear Icebox Communications Recognized as 2025 Inc. Power Partner Award Winner

The annual list recognizes the leading B2B companies that have proven track records of supporting entrepreneurs and helping companies grow.

CHICAGO, Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bear Icebox Communications is proud to announce its recognition on the Inc.Power Partner Awards. The prestigious list honors B2B organizations that have proven track records supporting entrepreneurs and helping startups grow.

"Our team of PR professionals brings a combination of energy, enthusiasm, and experience to every campaign we run," said Bob Spoerl, CEO and co-owner of Bear Icebox Communications. "This award reflects our commitment to bringing our clients fresh ideas and new perspectives. We're grateful for the support of our partner clients, and we look forward to continuing to provide outstanding service."

Companies on the Inc. Power Partner list received top marks from clients for being instrumental in helping leadership navigate the dynamic world of startups. These B2B partners support entrepreneurs across various facets of the business, including hiring, compliance, infrastructure development, cloud migration, fundraising, and more, allowing founders to focus on their core missions.

"The entrepreneurial journey and community are core to Inc.'s mission, and it's a true honor to celebrate this year's Inc. Power Partners — the companies dedicated to helping small businesses and entrepreneurs," says Bonny Ghosh, editorial director at Inc. "Whether they're coordinating complex marketing campaigns or reliably supporting the day-to-day infrastructure of growing companies, these honorees aren't simply B2B providers — they are true partners in helping businesses grow and succeed."

Since 2016, Bear Icebox Communications has become a leading communications partner for B2B brands. The company has been recognized as a top performer on Clutch.co , and featured in outlets including Entrepreneur Magazine and The PR Net . The firm specializes in manufacturing, industrial, and professional services, franchising and commercial real estate. The impact of Bear Icebox on its clients is best illustrated in its case studies.

Earlier this year, Bear Icebox Communications was named a Finalist for B2B Campaign of the Year in the 2025 PRNews Platinum PR Awards.

For more information or to view the complete list of Inc. Power Partner honorees, visit https://www.inc.com/power-partner-awards .

About Bear Icebox

Bear Icebox Communications is a Chicago-based strategic communications and public relations agency that helps companies and organizations break through with clear messaging and campaigns built for results. The award-winning agency partners with clients in professional and financial services, manufacturing, industrial tech, franchising, and hospitality, leading with a strategy-driven mindset tailored to each brand's needs. Bear Icebox's team of honey-grabbing bears supports mid-sized companies and legacy brands by raising awareness and turning that attention into revenue and business growth. Learn more at BearIcebox.com .

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com .

Media Contact:

Danna Tabachnik

[email protected]

224-260-1393

SOURCE Bear Icebox Communications