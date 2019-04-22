Bearaby Debuts Its Tree Napper Collection, The Most Sustainable Weighted Blanket Made Only from Trees

NEW YORK, April 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On Earth Day, Bearaby, the leading weighted bedding company, launches its new weighted blanket collection made of entirely from trees. Aptly titled the Tree Napper Collection, this new weighted blanket is made of wood pulp from eucalyptus trees. With this new collection, Bearaby is taking another innovative step forward to challenge industry norms, by creating better, sustainable and plastic-free products.

The new Tree Napper fits right in with Bearaby's recognizable vegan knit aesthetic, using the same patented layering technique, that builds layer upon layer into a soft chunky knit biodegradable weighted blanket and therapeutic sleep aid. The hand-knitted weaves apply gentle pressure across the body for a natural and restorative rest, making it possible for stressed-out tech entrepreneurs and interior designers alike to achieve deep sleep.

Its tree fabric, TENCEL™ Lyocell, is sourced from raw wood pulp and produced through an environmentally responsible closed loop process that uses ten times less water than traditional fabrics, making it the most sustainable weighted blanket in the market.

"The introduction of our Tree Napper marks a pinnacle moment for Bearaby in our quest to challenge industry norms for a more sustainable future," the brand's founder, Kathrin Hamm, who holds a PhD in economics and formerly worked in finance, explained, "Through the launch of our Tree Napper we can show that incorporating sustainability in our products is not only the right thing to do, but it also leads to better products."

The wide-looped weave design, paired with the crisp breathable eucalyptus fabric makes the Tree Napper ideal for summer, solving the common problem of sweating and overheating when sleeping. The Tree Napper collection features four summer tones: Hibiscus, Lavender, Sunflower and May Lily.

Bearaby believes that all companies have a duty to minimize their impact on our planet. Recently, some of California's once thriving forests have been devastated by wildfires, leaving over 120 million trees to be restored. To support reforestation, Bearaby has partnered with One Tree Planted to plant one tree for every Tree Napper purchased on its website, reinforcing Bearaby's commitment to sustainability and mission to help people sleep naturally, feel better, and ultimately live better lives.

The Tree Napper is now available in three different weights - 15 lbs, 20 lbs, and 25 lbs- to optimize sleep results for each person's unique height and body mass. The original Napper is made from naturally weighted vegan cotton yarn, woven into a stylish and functional blanket that adds soothing weight without artificial filling materials. The Napper ranges from $249 to $279 USD.

To join Bearaby's journey for better sleep, visit Bearaby.com to explore its innovative weighted bedding collection featuring weighted comforters, weighted blankets and sheets.

About Bearaby:

Bearaby is a weighted sleep aid brand that has combined deep sleep science with innovative design and sustainable materials to create the most effective weighted bedding in the world, helping people sleep naturally and feel better. Scientific research shows that sleeping under weight brings a deeper, more natural sleep cycle and can also reduce anxiety, giving the same comforting sensation of a hug.

