Bearaby Expands Product Line with New Sustainable Body Pillows

NEW YORK, Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bearaby , the sustainable home wellness brand dedicated to design-forward products for mental, emotional, and physical wellbeing, today launched The Cuddler, an ergonomic body pillow that provides soothing, sustainable support. After gaining popularity with its patented hand-knit weighted blankets , Bearaby has continued to innovate and expand further into the wellness and home decor categories, offering sustainable solutions everyone can benefit from.

Following the highly successful launch of Bearaby's sensory knot pillows that have sold out four times since April, The Cuddler molds to your shape, providing full-body support and alignment. Made for side sleepers, expecting mothers, or anyone looking to relieve stress or seek relief, The Cuddler is packed with therapeutic benefits without compromising on style or sustainability. Crafted from the brand's latest material innovation, Melofoam™ , an all-natural, breathable, fully biodegradable responsive rubber made from sap tapped directly from rubber trees, The Cuddler is entirely compostable, continuing Bearaby's legacy of products with a fully eco-friendly life-cycle.

"We're thrilled to introduce The Cuddler to our line of design-forward, sustainable wellness products for the home," said Kathrin Hamm, Bearaby Founder and CEO. "It's a natural extension to our best-selling weighted blankets and sensory knot pillows, and offers one more innovative way that Bearaby is bringing comfort and rest into the home."

Every Bearaby body pillow comes with a removable, 100% organic cotton cover in white. Additional Cuddler Covers are available in the brand's signature colors including Cloud White, Moonstone Grey, Asteroid Grey, Evening Rose, and Midnight Blue so that customers can mix and match depending on decor preferences.

About Bearaby

Bearaby is a sustainable home wellness brand on a mission to create a calmer, more comforted world: one nap at a time. Every Bearaby product prioritizes holistic wellbeing, sustainability, and exceptional design to bring about revolutionary rest, naturally. To experience Bearaby, please visit www.bearaby.com or @mybearaby on Instagram.

