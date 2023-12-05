BEARABY LAUNCHES NEW BEARABUDDIES COLLECTION- DELIGHTFULLY HUGGABLE WEIGHTED STUFFED ANIMALS

Bearaby

05 Dec, 2023, 09:00 ET

Bearaby Is Bringing A Nostalgic Twist To Functional Wellness With Their New Line Of Joyfully Relaxing Weighted Stuffed Animals.

NEW YORK, Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bearaby, the sustainable home wellness brand on a mission to create a calmer, more comforted world: one nap at a time, announced today the launch of their all-new Bearabuddies. This line of sustainable weighted stuffed animals is handcrafted to promote grounding, boost your mood, and help you transition into a restful mindset. The Bearabuddies collection ($99/each) includes Elli Elephant, Benji Bear, and Remi Rabbit - all uniquely crafted to harness the naturally therapeutic benefits of deep touch pressure in the cuddliest form yet. This new line of products was meticulously designed to maximize the wellness benefits of weighted stuffed animals, specifically for adults. By combining the familiar emotional comfort of stuffed animals with the calming effects of Deep Touch Pressure (DTP), Bearaby is making plush toys a functional wellness tool and entering a new category of mental health support.

The Bearabuddies Collection is Bearaby's next step in expanding the functional home wellness category with sustainability top of mind. Made with conscious materials, Bearabuddies feature 100% cotton knit and tension-melting Terraclay™ - Bearaby's proprietary biodegradable clay that gives Bearabuddies their weight and keeps your cuddles 100% natural. To help you feel secure, every Bearabuddy is designed with a huggably heavy belly and a unique super paw that's extra snug and extra weighted. With this protective paw by your side, you can lend yourself a helping hand as you transition into a calm, restful mindset. Super paws give great hugs, too!

"It's been five years since Bearaby launched, and for so many of our community members, the therapeutic stress relief of our weighted blankets has become synonymous with the deeply comforting feeling of a bear hug," said Bearaby Founder Kathrin Hamm. "Our new Bearabuddy weighted stuffed animal collection is a playful continuation of our sensory-soothing functional wellness product line and our steadfast commitment to sustainability – all while adding a little extra weight to the bear in Bearaby."

Bearaby's new weighted stuffed animal collection will offer three different Bearabuddies:

  • Elli Elephant ($99, 4.5lbs) - An elephant stuffed animal and vibrant artist who loves to spend time in her art studio creating. Her Snugbalanced Super Paw helps her reach high murals and paint beautiful portraits of her friends Remi + Benji.
  • Remi Rabbit ($99, 4.5lbs) - A bunny stuffed animal and the Napperhood's favorite gymnast. Remi can often be seen flying through the skies at gymnast tournaments when they're not resting.
  • Benji Bear ($99, 4.5lbs) - A cuddly weighted teddy bear who loves to bake special yummy treats. His Snugbalanced Super Paw helps him bake at double speed.

Whether you're traveling, spending the weekend in, or setting up your perfect evening of relaxation, Bearaby's new weighted stuffed animals  give you the wellness tool to squash away stress, push away worries, and relax. The Bearabuddies Collection is exclusively available to purchase at www.bearaby.com. For more information, please visit  www.bearaby.com or @mybearaby on Instagram.

About Bearaby
Bearaby is a sustainable home wellness brand on a mission to create a calmer, more comforted world: one nap at a time. Every Bearaby product prioritizes holistic wellbeing, sustainability, and exceptional design to bring about revolutionary rest, naturally. To experience Bearaby, please visit  www.bearaby.com or @mybearaby on Instagram.

