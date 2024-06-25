BEARABY SNUGGLER RECEIVES PRESTIGIOUS RED DOT 2024 PRODUCT DESIGN AWARD

The Global Award Recognizes the Innovative Design and Quality of Bearaby's Warmable, Weighted Bottle Made with Sustainable, Biodegradable Terraclay™.

NEW YORK, June 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bearaby , the sustainable home wellness brand on a mission to create a calmer, more comforted world, has been awarded a 2024 Red Dot Product Design Award for its Snuggler warmable and weighted bottle. Internationally recognized as one the most prestigious and sought-after global design awards, Red Dot identifies the most aesthetically appealing, functional, smart, and innovative products on the market each year – all with the common thread of outstanding design and quality.

Introduced in the fall of 2023, the Bearaby Snuggler is a heated bottle that gets its comforting weight from tension-melting Terraclay™, an all-natural, biodegradable clay. Terraclay™ naturally stores heat and cold for extended periods, so the Snuggler can be warmed in the microwave and chilled in the freezer, making it a safe, sustainable alternative to conventional hot water bottles, heating pads, and ice packs. The Snuggler is designed to be as comforting as can be with a huggably soft, GRS-certified upcycled Snugknit exterior. The Snuggler is also OEKO-TEX® STANDARD 100 certified, ensuring it is free of harmful chemicals that can negatively impact people and the environment.

"When creating the Snuggler, our goal was to design a safe, sustainable, and easier-to-use alternative to traditional hot water bottles that also harnessed therapeutic Deep Touch Pressure (DTP) benefits," said Bearaby Founder and CEO Dr. Kathrin Hamm. "The Snuggler helps customers unwind by melting away tension and easing pain through comforting warmth and gentle weight. We are honored to be recognized as a Red Dot Product Design award-winner."

To learn more about Bearaby, please visit Bearaby.com. To view Bearaby's Red Dot Product Design Award, please visit Red-Dot.org.

About Bearaby

Bearaby is a sustainable home wellness brand on a mission to create a calmer, more comforted world: one nap at a time. Every Bearaby product prioritizes holistic wellbeing, sustainability, and exceptional design to bring about restorative rest, naturally. To experience Bearaby, please visit www.bearaby.com or @mybearaby on Instagram.

SOURCE Bearaby