Beard Papa's Celebrates 20th Anniversary in the USA on August 8, 2024

Join us in celebrating the World's Best Cream Puff on Beard Papa's Day

CERRITOS, Calif., July 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Beard Papa's, the beloved Japanese bakery chain known for its world-famous fresh and natural cream puffs, is celebrating a significant milestone this summer. On August 8, 2024, Beard Papa's will mark its 20th anniversary in the USA with exciting in-store events, exclusive promotions, and giveaways that will delight fans.

To commemorate this special occasion, Beard Papa's is offering a variety of promotions at all of its USA locations. Guests can look forward to:

Beard Papa's Day August 8th, 2024

$100 E-Gift Cards : Three lucky winners will receive $100 e-gift cards by participating in our social media sweepstakes on Instagram. Simply follow, tag, and like the giveaway post to enter.

: Three lucky winners will receive e-gift cards by participating in our social media sweepstakes on Instagram. Simply follow, tag, and like the giveaway post to enter. Free 6-Pack Boxes : Two winners per participating store will be awarded a free 6-pack of cream puffs.

: Two winners per participating store will be awarded a free 6-pack of cream puffs. Triple Loyalty Points : Loyalty program members will earn triple points on all purchases made through the app or website on August 8th .

: Loyalty program members will earn triple points on all purchases made through the app or website on . $8 Off 12-Pack: Purchase any Papa's Faves 12-pack in-store on August 8th and receive an $8 discount.

"We welcome our loyal fans and new fans alike to come and celebrate this special anniversary at all our USA locations," said Mark Nathan, Marketing Director for Beard Papa's. "We are thrilled to share our cream puffs with our community and express our gratitude for their continued support."

Since its inception in Japan in 1999, Beard Papa's has grown to over 475 stores in 15 countries and territories, bringing smiles and delicious treats to dessert lovers worldwide. Known for its commitment to quality and freshness, each Beard Papa's cream puff is made with all-natural ingredients and filled with a variety of delectable custards, ensuring a delightful experience in every bite.

Join us on August 8th to celebrate two decades with exclusive offers and giveaways. For more information and to find a participating store near you, visit beardpapas.com/beard-papas-day .

About Beard Papa's

Beard Papa's began in Japan creating the world's best cream puffs since 1999. With a commitment to freshness and quality, Beard Papa's has expanded globally, bringing the joy of Japanese oishii (delicious!) to dessert enthusiasts everywhere.

For more information see beardpapas.com , contact [email protected] or follow us @beardpapas on socials.

Company: Beard Papa's

Contact Name: Mark Nathan

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Beard Papa's