Beard Papa's Introduces Exclusive hololive English -Justice- Tote Bag Promotion Beginning March 1

Limited-Edition Tote Available with Purchase of 12 hololive Collaboration Cream Puffs

CERRITOS, Calif., Feb. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Beard Papa's is expanding its highly anticipated hololive English -Justice- collaboration with the launch of a new limited-time collectible promotion. Beginning March 1, guests who purchase any 12 hololive collaboration cream puffs — equivalent to two 6-piece sets — will receive an exclusive hololive English -Justice- tote bag, available while supplies last.

The tote bag features bold -Justice- themed artwork inspired by the collaboration and was created as a premium fan collectible to complement the four limited-edition cream puffs named after and developed with input from the -Justice- talents: Elizabeth Rose Bloodflame, Gigi Murin, Cecilia Immergreen, and Raora Panthera.

The 12-piece qualifying purchase allows guests to mix and match from the four character-inspired flavors while securing the limited-edition tote, making it an ideal option for fans, collectors, and group celebrations.

"This collaboration has brought incredible excitement to our stores," said a representative from Beard Papa's USA. "The new tote bag promotion gives fans another way to celebrate hololive English -Justice- while enjoying our fresh-baked cream puffs."

The tote promotion officially launches March 1 at participating Beard Papa's U.S. locations and online, and will continue while supplies last. Quantities are limited and expected to move quickly.

Guests can view promotional visuals and campaign details at:
beardpapas.com/hololive

About hololive production

hololive production, operated by COVER Corp., is one of the world's leading virtual talent agencies, with millions of fans globally. hololive English -Justice- represents one of the newest English-speaking groups of virtual performers, each with a dedicated international following. https://hololivepro.com/en/

About Beard Papa's

Founded in Osaka, Japan in 1999, Beard Papa's is internationally known for its fresh-and-natural cream puffs baked on-site and filled to order. The brand continues to innovate through limited-time flavors and pop-culture collaborations. More information can be found at www.beardpapas.com and social media www.instagram.com/beardpapas.

