Beard Papa's x Mashle: Magic and Muscles Collaboration Brings a Magical Twist to Cream Puffs
News provided byBeard Papa's
Jan 07, 2025, 10:28 ET
Join us in celebrating Mashle at Beard Papa's USA stores.
CERRITOS, Calif., Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Beard Papa's, the iconic Japanese bakery renowned for its fresh and natural cream puffs, is excited to announce an enchanting collaboration with the popular anime Mashle: Magic and Muscles. This partnership introduces a limited-edition collection of cream puffs inspired by the beloved characters and magical world of Mashle. Launching January 15th, 2025, the Mashle collaboration promises a sweet and immersive dessert experience for anime and dessert lovers alike.
The Magical Cream Puff Lineup:
These limited-edition cream puffs are available in the exclusive Mashle Box Set, featuring one of each character-inspired puff for fans to enjoy.
Exclusive Merchandise to Collect and Enjoy:
Fans of Mashle: Magic and Muscles can take home more than just cream puffs with this exciting collaboration. Promoted during the collaboration, this exclusive merchandise lineup includes:
Mark Nathan, Marketing Director at Beard Papa's, shared his excitement: "This collaboration brings together the magic of Mashle and the joy of our cream puffs. We're thrilled to offer fans a one-of-a-kind experience that blends anime and dessert in the most delicious way possible."
A Sweet Fusion of Magic and Quality- Join the Magic
Don't miss your chance to indulge in this exclusive Mashle: Magic and Muscles collaboration. Visit participating USA Beard Papa's locations, explore the magical lineup, and collect the limited-edition merchandise. For more information, visit www.beardpapas.com and follow us on social media @beardpapas.
About Beard Papa's
Founded in Osaka, Japan, in 1999, Beard Papa's began with a simple goal: to make the best cream puffs ever. The brand quickly gained a loyal following, expanding globally with over 485 stores across the world. Each cream puff is baked fresh daily, filled with a variety of custards that are made with the finest ingredients. Beard Papa's remains committed to quality and freshness, a promise that has made it a beloved brand worldwide. Visit beardpapas.com for more information and follow them @beardpapas on Instagram, @beardpapasofficial on TikTok, @beardpapasusa on X and Facebook
About Aniplex
Aniplex of America, Inc. (Santa Monica, California), a Sony Company, is a subsidiary of Aniplex, Inc. (headquartered in Tokyo, Japan), a division of Sony Music Entertainment (Japan), Inc., and a leading provider of anime content and music production and distribution in Japan. The company's ever-growing lineup of shows includes: Sword Art Online, FULLMETAL ALCHEMIST: BROTHERHOOD, Fate/stay night [Unlimited Blade Works], Fate/Zero, KILL la KILL, GURREN LAGANN, MONOGATARI series, The Promised Neverland, Kaguya-sama: Love Is War, Lycoris Recoil, MASHLE: MAGIC AND MUSCLES, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba, and many more.
