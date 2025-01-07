Beard Papa's x Mashle: Magic and Muscles Collaboration Brings a Magical Twist to Cream Puffs

Join us in celebrating Mashle at Beard Papa's USA stores.

CERRITOS, Calif., Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Beard Papa's, the iconic Japanese bakery renowned for its fresh and natural cream puffs, is excited to announce an enchanting collaboration with the popular anime Mashle: Magic and Muscles. This partnership introduces a limited-edition collection of cream puffs inspired by the beloved characters and magical world of Mashle. Launching January 15th, 2025, the Mashle collaboration promises a sweet and immersive dessert experience for anime and dessert lovers alike.

The Magical Cream Puff Lineup:

  • Mashle Puff: A classic vanilla custard-filled puff topped with whipped cream and powdered sugar.
  • Lance Puff: A blue-colored white chocolate éclair with rich chocolate cream.
  • Finn Puff: A yellow-lined chocolate éclair filled with chocolate cream.
  • Lemon Puff: A lemon crumble puff filled with strawberry cheesecake cream.
  • Dot Puff: A strawberry crumble puff filled with strawberry cheesecake cream.

These limited-edition cream puffs are available in the exclusive Mashle Box Set, featuring one of each character-inspired puff for fans to enjoy.

Exclusive Merchandise to Collect and Enjoy:
Fans of Mashle: Magic and Muscles can take home more than just cream puffs with this exciting collaboration. Promoted during the collaboration, this exclusive merchandise lineup includes:

  • Mashle x Beard Papa's T-Shirt: A stylish, limited-edition shirt featuring iconic Mashle designs blended with Beard Papa's branding. Perfect for anime lovers who want to show off their fandom! Available in throughout the promotion period.
  • Mashle x Beard Papa's Acrylic Standee: A must-have collectible for Mashle fans! These acrylic standees feature character designs and are available as a free gift for customers who purchase a Mashle 6 pack box set. (while supplies last). Available in the Month of January.
  • Mashle x Beard Papa's Tote Bag: Durable and adorable, this tote bag combines practicality with Mashle magic. It's also available as a free gift with purchases of 12 pack box set (while supplies last). Available in the month of February.

Mark Nathan, Marketing Director at Beard Papa's, shared his excitement: "This collaboration brings together the magic of Mashle and the joy of our cream puffs. We're thrilled to offer fans a one-of-a-kind experience that blends anime and dessert in the most delicious way possible."

A Sweet Fusion of Magic and Quality- Join the Magic
Don't miss your chance to indulge in this exclusive Mashle: Magic and Muscles collaboration. Visit participating USA Beard Papa's locations, explore the magical lineup, and collect the limited-edition merchandise. For more information, visit www.beardpapas.com and follow us on social media @beardpapas.

About Beard Papa's

Founded in Osaka, Japan, in 1999, Beard Papa's began with a simple goal: to make the best cream puffs ever. The brand quickly gained a loyal following, expanding globally with over 485 stores across the world. Each cream puff is baked fresh daily, filled with a variety of custards that are made with the finest ingredients. Beard Papa's remains committed to quality and freshness, a promise that has made it a beloved brand worldwide. Visit beardpapas.com for more information and follow them @beardpapas on Instagram, @beardpapasofficial on TikTok, @beardpapasusa on X and Facebook

About Aniplex

Aniplex of America, Inc. (Santa Monica, California), a Sony Company, is a subsidiary of Aniplex, Inc. (headquartered in Tokyo, Japan), a division of Sony Music Entertainment (Japan), Inc., and a leading provider of anime content and music production and distribution in Japan. The company's ever-growing lineup of shows includes: Sword Art Online, FULLMETAL ALCHEMIST: BROTHERHOOD, Fate/stay night [Unlimited Blade Works], Fate/Zero, KILL la KILL, GURREN LAGANN, MONOGATARI series, The Promised Neverland, Kaguya-sama: Love Is War, Lycoris Recoil, MASHLE: MAGIC AND MUSCLES, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba, and many more.

Visit us online at beardpapas.com and follow us on social media @beardpapas Learn more at www.beardpapas.com, contact [email protected], social media @beardpapas on Instagram and @beardpapasofficial on TiktTok

Company: Beard Papa's
Contact Name: Mark Nathan
Email: [email protected] 

