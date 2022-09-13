Bearings Market to be Worth $226.8 Billion by 2028 at CAGR of 8.5%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global bearings market size is expected to reach USD 226.8 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 8.5% over the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Bearings are essential in almost every application that involves motion, and they help minimize friction between different mechanical components in several industrial machinery and equipment, resulting in reduced energy consumption. Hence, this machine element finds application in all industries, ranging from automobiles, household appliances, and aerospace to industrial machinery, using machinery or related motor-driven linkages.

Key Industry Insights & Findings from the report:

The development of cost-effective wind energy generating product has resulted in their increased espousal within wind turbine applications that aid in increasing energy production, reduce lubricant consumption, and enhancing turbine performance and reliability.

The roller bearings segment is anticipated to emerge as the largest product segment by 2028 ascribed to their ability to carry heavy loads and shock or impact loading.

The railway and aerospace segment is estimated to witness the fastest CAGR of over 10.0% over the foreseeable years, due to their growing demand in applications such as shock absorbers, gearboxes, doors, and tilting mechanisms to name a few.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness the fastest CAGR of over 9.0% by 2028. This can be attributed to the increased demand for fuel-efficient passenger vehicles, industrialization, and infrastructure development in various countries such as China , India , and Japan .

is anticipated to witness the fastest CAGR of over 9.0% by 2028. This can be attributed to the increased demand for fuel-efficient passenger vehicles, industrialization, and infrastructure development in various countries such as , , and . Various leading companies are investing in high-level R&D to come up with innovative solutions. These solutions are focused on being cost-effective as well as on enhancing the overall quality of the end-product.

Read full market research report for more Insights, "Bearings Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product, By Application (Automotive, Agriculture, Electrical, Mining & Construction, Railway & Aerospace, Automotive Aftermarket), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028", published by Grand View Research.

Bearings Market Growth & Trends

The market is estimated to witness considerable growth in the forthcoming years, ascribed to the aim to achieve energy efficiency. Energy-saving and bearings go hand-in-hand. The main objective of this element is saving energy by reducing friction, be it during the rotation of shafts of a transmission or the wheel of a vehicle. Additionally, the rising demand for commercial vehicles is expected to catapult the demand from the automotive sector across the world.

Technological advancements including smart bearings, development of advanced materials and lubricants, and integrating sensor units, are anticipated to provide high growth potential to the market. With the objective of enhancing performance, vendors are incorporating sensor units of the product. Sensor units help digital monitoring of rotation speed, axial movement, load-carrying capacity acceleration, and deceleration. These units are presently being used in conveyors forklifts, road rollers, and electric motors. Furthermore, the integration of IoT capabilities facilitates manufacturers to monitor operations constantly.

The market is mature with a dynamic demand closely related to the state of engineering industries and capital goods. Companies are offering integrated products that significantly decrease the number of bearings that go into an assembled product and reduce the overall cost of equipment. This in turn is also increasing the shelf-life and reliability of the product. Product manufacturers are increasingly investing in R&D to address the intensifying competition by providing innovative products.

Bearings Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global bearings market based on product, application, and region

Bearings Market - Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2016 - 2028)

Ball Bearings

Deep Groove Bearings



Others

Roller Bearings

Split



Tapered



Others

Others

Bearings Market - Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2016 - 2028)

Automotive

Agriculture

Electrical

Mining & Construction

Railway & Aerospace

Automotive Aftermarket

Others

Bearings Market - Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2016 - 2028)

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

U.K.



Germany



France



Italy



Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China



India



Japan

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico

Middle East & Africa

List of Key Players in the Bearings Market

Brammer PLC

Harbin Bearing Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

HKT Bearings Ltd.

JTEKT Corporation

NBI Bearings Europe

NSK Global

NTN Corporation

RBC Bearings Inc.

Rexnord Corporation

RHP Bearings

Schaeffler Group

SKF Corporation

The Timken Company

Check out more related studies published by Grand View Research:

Bioactive Materials Market - The global bioactive materials market size is estimated to reach USD 5.85 billion by 2028 registering a CAGR of 14.0% over the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research Inc. Growing geriatric population coupled with the advancement in various surgical procedures is expected to drive the product demand in the market. Rising consumer awareness about health and well-being is projected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

The global bioactive materials market size is estimated to reach by 2028 registering a CAGR of 14.0% over the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research Inc. Growing geriatric population coupled with the advancement in various surgical procedures is expected to drive the product demand in the market. Rising consumer awareness about health and well-being is projected to drive market growth during the forecast period. Civil Engineering Market - The global civil engineering market size is expected to reach USD 12.05 trillion by 2028 registering a CAGR of 5.7% over the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The rapidly growing residential construction sector on account of the rising population across the globe is expected to drive the growth of this market during the forecast period.

- The global civil engineering market size is expected to reach by 2028 registering a CAGR of 5.7% over the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The rapidly growing residential construction sector on account of the rising population across the globe is expected to drive the growth of this market during the forecast period. Modular Chillers Market - The global modular chillers market size is expected to reach USD 4.02 billion by 2028 registering a CAGR of 6.7%, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The growing demand for energy-efficient buildings on account of the rising awareness regarding environmental degradation coupled with stringent government regulations is anticipated to fuel the product demand over the forecast period.

Browse through Grand View Research's Advanced Interior Materials Industry Research Reports.

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research Helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: 1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com

Grand View Compass | Astra ESG Solutions

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/661327/Grand_View_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc