Bears, Glaciers, Whales & Rails: the Alaska TourSaver Offers More of Alaska, for Less.

12 Dec, 2023, 08:37 ET

Travelers to Alaska need just one book to see more of Alaska, for less.

ANCHORAGE, Alaska, Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Alaska TourSaver book offers 100 travel discounts around the state for bear viewing, whale watching, train trips, glacier cruises and much more.  Explore the discount offers at TourSaver.com

It's more than just a coupon book, though… many travelers use the Alaska TourSaver® as a guide to Alaska's top attractions. Travelers can use just one coupon to recoup the cost of the book ($99.95):

Alaska Railroad: 2-for-1 discount (Anchorage-Seward), $203 value 
Alaska Charters and Adventures in Wrangell: 2-for-1 discount, Anan Bear & WiIdllife Adventure, $398 value 
Alaska Bear Trips in Anchorage: Flight seeing day trip to Brooks Falls to see bears, $640 value
Alaska Helicopter Tours in Palmer: 60-minute flight seeing tour with glacier landing, up to $150 value
Major Marine Tours in Seward: 7.5-hour glacier & wildlife cruise, up to $160 value
Alaska Galore Tours: Whale watching in Juneau, up to $100 value
Talkeetna Air Taxi: Denali flight seeing with Glacier Landing, $199 value
…and dozens more

"Our job is to showcase Alaska for visitors—and the Alaska TourSaver is just the ticket," said Alaska travel authority and co-publisher Scott McMurren. "Just one ticket from the book offers exclusive access to more than $15,000 in travel savings."

Now in its 25th year, the Alaska TourSaver also offers a smartphone app (available on Apple's App Store and Google Play) with all of the same travel coupons, including:

— 20 percent off Alaska Airlines flights (up to four travelers) from the Lower 48.
— 2-for-1 salmon fishing on the world-famous Kenai River with RW's Fishing
— 2-for-1 on exclusive naturalist tour to the world-renowned bird and seal rookery on St. Paul Island ($1,995 value)
— 2-for-1 on the world-famous Riverboat Discovery cruise in Fairbanks

Choose either the smartphone app or the paper booklet for access to all coupons. The printed book includes free shipping.

"We want travelers to enjoy the best adventures, activities and accommodations throughout Alaska," said co-publisher Scott McMurren. "The Alaska TourSaver is just the ticket. Travelers need just one book to see more of Alaska. And they need to redeem just one coupon to start saving real money."

The legacy Alaska TourSaver printed booklet and the new smartphone app now are available online. Visit www.toursaver.com to discover all of the savings.

