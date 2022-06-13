Beat Boredom With Fun! Banggood Launches The First Banggood Hobby Day

GUANGZHOU, China, June 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the roll-out of the new tagline "Gear Up For Fun" in May 2022, leading global online shop Banggood has kicked off its first Banggood Hobby Day campaign on June 6. The 21-day promotion offers a wide range of products and accessories for hobbyists and do-it-yourselfers.

"The Covid-19 pandemic has had a huge impact on everyone's life no matter where they live, posing unprecedented challenges to their physical and mental health," said Vincent Zou, chairman of Banggood. "Developing a hobby will help people get through the difficult moments, so we want to help everyone cope with the challenges by inviting them to fuel the passion for their hobbies and beat boredom with fun."

According to the World Health Organization, in the first year of the pandemic, global prevalence of anxiety and depression increased by over 25 per cent. It is reported that since the pandemic outbreak, the number of patients with depression has risen by 70 million and anxiety by some 90 million, while hundreds of millions more suffer from insomnia compared to before.

Whether it's going the DIY route by sprucing up homes or decking out cars or motorcycles, getting into outdoor sports with friends and family, or using a drone to record the wonderful moments on an outing, people can have fun through these activities, whether at home or outdoors, highlighting the importance of developing a hobby as a key component of a positive lifestyle.

During the promotional event of Banggood Hobby Day, a diversified lineup of products is available in the online store, spanning the gamut from recreational toys, outdoor gear, tools, digital electronics, home healthcare products and fashion wear to automotive and motorcycle accessories, alongside numerous new premium offerings and up to 70% in discounts.

