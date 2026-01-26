Beat the Fast Approaching 941 Deadline with ezPaycheck and New e-file-Service!

The clock is ticking for the Feb. 2nd, deadline! Clients can e-file 941 forms securely and on time with Halfpricesoft.com's trusted, IRS-compliant e-file service.

REDMOND, Wash., Jan. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Halfpricesoft.com announces the latest e-file service feature to give businesses the upper hand in e-filing 941 forms this tax season. With the reliable add-on feature submitting required tax forms electronically to the IRS is a snap. By filing electronically through ezPaycheck software, employers can reduce errors, improve compliance, and meet critical IRS deadlines with confidence.

Clients are encouraged to download ezPaycheck, for up to thirty days at Halfpricesoft.com to confirm compatibility prior to purchase.

941/940/94x E-File add-on feature for ezPaycheck and ezAccounting- IRS Authorized Speed Speed Qualified Overtime Premium Informational Data

"Electronic filing with Halfpricesoft takes the guesswork out of tax form submission," said Dr. Ge. Founder of Halfpricesoft.com. "Our goal is to make the filing process as simple and efficient as possible, so businesses can submit forms securely and know they are on their way to the IRS without unnecessary delays."

IRS Portal for 940/941 Now Open

We at Halfpricesoft are excited to announce that the IRS portal for 940/941 is now open. As their system may experience outages during high demand, we recommend filing now to avoid potential issues and associated penalties.

Additionally, with just a few days remaining until February 2, 2026, we encourage you to submit any W2/W3 forms.

Halfpricesoft.com has released the latest 2026 ezPaycheck payroll software with a new add-on 941 feature to allow clients options in the way they file 940 and 941 quarterly forms.

Learn how to e-file 941 via ezPaycheck a few easy steps.

Purchase ezPaycheck 2026

Purchase e-filing 941, 940, and 94x forms

Why is it important to file 940/941 forms on time?

1. Legal Requirement

Form 941 reports:

Federal income tax withheld from employees' paychecks

Both the employer's and employees' shares of Social Security and Medicare taxes

Every employer who pays wages subject to these taxes must file quarterly, even if there were no wages during the quarter (unless the IRS has approved you to file annually via Form 944).

Features Accountants and SMB's Appreciate:

Securely and easily file 941/940/94x forms directly through the ezPaycheck software using our IRS Authorized system.

Supports daily, weekly, biweekly, semimonthly and monthly payroll periods. Features report functions, print functions, and pay stub functions.

Automatically calculates Federal Withholding Tax, Social Security, Medicare Tax and Employer Unemployment Taxes.

Includes built-in tax tables for all 50 states and the District of Columbia.

Easily calculates differential pay

Prints miscellaneous checks as well as payroll calculation checks.

Prints Tax Forms 943 Form, 940, 941, W2, and W3 (Copy A preprinted form required)

Supports network access (additional cost)

Free trial available-no credit card required

About Halfpricesoft.com

Halfpricesoft.com has been helping accountants and small to midsize businesses streamline payroll and tax filing since 2003 with affordable, user-friendly software solutions including ezPaycheck, ezAccounting, ezW2, ez1099, ez1095, and ezACH.

SOURCE Halfpricesoft.com