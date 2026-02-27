ACA March Deadline Nears: ez1095 XML Import and New Direct E-File Add-On Deliver Fast, Compliant Filing

Bulk data import and seamless IRS e-filing with efile direct, add-on feature help employers complete 1095-C and 1094-C forms on time and avoid penalties.

REDMOND, Wash., Feb. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- With the ACA electronic filing deadline in March fast approaching, Halfpricesoft.com is urging employers, HR professionals, and ACA filing specialists to act now using ez1095, featuring its time-saving XML import capability and the new direct e-file add-on for faster submission to the IRS. This powerful combination allows users to import employee data in bulk, prepare Forms 1095-C and 1094-C with greater accuracy, and transmit filings electronically from within the software, reducing manual steps and helping organizations meet critical compliance deadlines.

Employers and ACA filing professionals should begin processing now to avoid penalties and last-minute delays. Download ez1095 today, add the direct e-file feature, and complete your ACA filings before the March deadline visit here to get started.Costs start at $295.00 for the paper print version (efile and efile add-on feature additional costs).

"ACA compliance demands speed and accuracy as the March deadline nears," said Dr. Ge, Founder of Halfpricesoft.com. "With direct e-file and XML import, ez1095 lets employers prepare, file, and meet IRS requirements on time."

Why Immediate ACA Processing Is Critical: Organizations that delay ACA reporting risk IRS penalties, employee form distribution issues, and last-minute filing stress. The enhanced ez1095 solution accelerates the entire workflow, from data import to final submission, makes it ideal for high-volume filers and businesses working against the clock.

News for 2026 ACA Filers:

Direct IRS e-file add-on for transmitting ACA forms from within ez1095

Bulk XML import to dramatically reduce manual data entry

Faster end-to-end processing for time-sensitive March deadlines

Improved accuracy with fewer data handling steps

Key Features of ez1095:

Complete preparation of Forms 1095-C and 1094-C

Paper printing and PDF generation for employee distribution

Step-by-step interface for easy setup and processing

Designed for mid-size and large employers and ACA professionals

Handles high-volume employee data with ease

Affordable one-time pricing with no recurring monthly fees

Free instructional guides and extended, live customer support

A Complete ACA Workflow in One Solution: By combining bulk data import with direct electronic filing, ez1095 eliminates the need for multiple systems and reduces the risk of errors caused by manual transfers, saving valuable time for HR teams, payroll departments, and accounting firms. Prices for efile start at $495.00 for Federal (self-filing), $695.00 for Federal and State (self-file) Additional cost for the efile direct add-on service.

About Halfpricesoft.com: Halfpricesoft.com is a leading provider of affordable, easy-to-use payroll and tax compliance software for businesses, accountants, and financial professionals. Its solutions are designed to simplify complex reporting, improve accuracy, and eliminate recurring software costs.

