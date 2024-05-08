Beat The Heat at Urban Air Adventure Park with "All You Can Summer" Play Pass

Indoor Adventure Park Offers Summer-Long and Day Passes Starting in May

DALLAS, May 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Urban Air Adventure Park, the largest indoor adventure park operator in the world and part of the world's first Youth Enrichment franchise platform company Unleashed Brands, is helping families get the most out of their summer breaks with "All You Can Summer" offerings, available now. From a new Summersational Play Pass that unlocks three-months of adventure and play to an All-In, All Day Group Pass that's perfect for the entire family, complete with fun and food, families are sure to fly to new heights all summer long.

Urban Air is giving parents and youth added fun and activity during those longer summer days when schools are on recess – according to a study from Argos*, children say "I'm bored" on average of seven times a week during the summer months. From wall-to-wall APEX trampolines, Climbing Hills, Tubes Playgrounds, Battle Beams and more, Urban Air Adventure Park provides a one-of-a-kind experience for both enthusiastic adventurists and their pint-sized counterparts. With more than 190 locations across the country, each park has a fill line-up of activities the entire family can enjoy and use to cool off from the warm summer heat.

"While the cost of seemingly everything continues to rise, we wanted to provide parents and families a more affordable entertainment option for children during summer break, especially as the temperatures rise and playing outside might not be an option," said Chief Marketing Officer at Unleashed Brands, Jessica Correa. "Urban Air is proud to offer a wide array of attractions that cater to all ages and give children the power to play and explore, especially during the summer months, when children and parents both crave boredom-fighting options, and more structure. Our parks offer something for everyone – no matter their age or skill level."

Urban Air is offering multiple ways to beat boredom and make the most of those summer months. 'All You Can Summer' offerings include:

Summersational Play Pass : Starting today, adults can purchase the Play Pass online or in any Urban Air Adventure Park at UrbanAir.com/summer-pass, granting individuals access to instant fun for unlimited visits during the three-month period. The pass starts as low as $44.99 , (varies by market), includes socks, and there are no blackout dates. The special Early Bird pricing lasts until May 31 , and those who purchase in that timeframe will save more than 40 percent off of the regular pricing.

: Starting today, adults can purchase the Play Pass online or in any Urban Air Adventure Park at UrbanAir.com/summer-pass, granting individuals access to instant fun for unlimited visits during the three-month period. The pass starts as low as , (varies by market), includes socks, and there are no blackout dates. The special Early Bird pricing lasts until , and those who purchase in that timeframe will save more than 40 percent off of the regular pricing. All-In, All Day Group Pass: For less than the cost of a family night at the movies, the All-In, All-Day Group Pass includes top-tier passes to your local Urban Air Adventure Park for three children, two adults, Urban Air socks as well as food and beverages including pizza, sodas and ICEEs – like the special Urbie's Razzamatazzberry Blast flavor. Bundle prices vary by location and can be purchased online.

Urban Air is a portfolio brand of Unleashed Brands, which also functions as the parent company of Sylvan Learning, Snapology, Premier Martial Arts, Class 101, XP League and The Little Gym. Unleashed Brands is backed by a management team with more than 150 years of combined consumer industry experience, focused on serving families. It continues to grow its industry-leading platform to better serve and support families as moms and dads seek to "build great kids."

For more information and to learn more about Urban Air's Summersational Play Pass, UrbanAir.com/summer-pass.

**Early Bird Savings available for a limited time only. The Summersational Play Pass is valid for 90 days once parks begin to accept visits for the play pass. The Summersational Play Pass is only valid on NEW purchases and cannot be combined with any other offers or promotions. This is not a membership. Participating locations only. Attraction height and capacity restrictions may apply. Early Bird Savings end once the park begins accepting the play pass for park visits.

ABOUT URBAN AIR ADVENTURE PARK

Urban Air Adventure Park is the Nation's #1 destination for family fun, featuring a variety of attractions perfect for all ages. The award-winning national franchise brand is the largest adventure park operator in the world, with more than 350 parks open or under development. Urban Air, founded in 2011, was in search of a higher purpose to help kids have fun while achieving activity goals that enhance their social and physical skills. For more information, visit www.UrbanAir.com.

ABOUT UNLEASHED BRANDS

Unleashed Brands, currently includes portfolio brands Urban Air, Snapology , Sylvan Learning, The Little Gym, XP League, Class 101 and Premier Martial Arts and was founded to curate and grow a portfolio of the most innovative and profitable brands that help kids learn, play and grow. Over the last 10 years, the team at Unleashed Brands has built a proven platform and know-how for scaling businesses focused on serving families. Its mission is to impact the lives of every kid by providing fun, engaging and inspiring experiences that help them become who they are destined to be. For more information, please visit www.UnleashedBrands.com .

