UNLEASHED BRANDS ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF SYLVAN LEARNING

Children's enrichment platform adds leading provider of personal learning for students to portfolio of brands serving families, further fostering child growth across all ages

DALLAS, Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Unleashed Brands, the world's first Youth Enrichment Platform that provides a safe, fun and enriching environments to help kids learn, play and grow, today announced it has made a strategic investment in the acquisition of Sylvan Learning, the leading provider of supplemental and enrichment education for K-12 students with more than 500 franchised locations. Details of the transaction were not disclosed.

"The acquisition of Sylvan Learning is the sixth strategic acquisition Unleashed Brands is making into the youth enrichment market, further expanding our reach into the education segment. The addition of Sylvan Learning aligns perfectly with Unleashed Brands' goal to provide top-notch opportunities to help kids learn, play and grow from birth until they leave the home and go to college or the working world," said Michael Browning, Founder and CEO of Unleashed Brands.

Sylvan Learning's mission is to build academic confidence, ignite intellectual curiosity and inspire a love for learning – all of which make a big impact in school and in life. The brand blends the best in teaching with the best in technology to get the best results and has helped millions of students and families achieve new levels of academic success in the 45 years it's been in business. Sylvan's proven tutoring approach combines top-notch teachers with SylvanSync™ technology on digital tablets for an engaging learning experience and is also a one-stop solution for tutoring in all subject matters, college prep, STEM and more.

"Unleashed Brands' mission and goals for growth align perfectly with what we're looking to achieve for Sylvan Learning and, based on its past success in growing complementary portfolio brands, I'm confident we'll be able to do the same, reaching even more students and allowing them to achieve their goals for a brighter future," said John McAuliffe, CEO of Sylvan Learning. "Sylvan looks forward to leveraging Unleashed Brands' strategic resources and technology infrastructure in an effort to reach a broader audience, while continuing to provide the expert services and support our students expect to help them find their greatness."

Unleashed Brands will function as the parent company of Sylvan Learning, as it does for its other brands including Class 101, XP League, Premier Martial Arts, Snapology, The Little Gym and Urban Air Adventure Park. Unleashed Brands is backed by a management team with more than 150 years of combined consumer industry experience, focused on serving families. It continues to grow its industry-leading platform to better serve and support families as Moms and Dads seek to "Build Great Kids."

About Unleashed Brands Unleashed Brands currently includes portfolio brands Urban Air, Snapology, The Little Gym, XP League, Class 101, and Premier Martial Arts and was founded to curate and grow a portfolio of the most innovative and profitable brands that help kids learn, play, and grow. Over the last 10 years, the team at Unleashed Brands has built a proven platform and know-how for scaling businesses focused on serving families. Its mission is to impact the lives of every kid by providing fun, engaging, and inspiring experiences that help them become who they are destined to be. For more information, please visit UnleashedBrands.com.

About Sylvan Learning

With 45 years of experience and more than 500 franchised locations and 710 points of presence, Sylvan Learning is the leading provider of personal learning for students in grades K-12. Sylvan is transforming how students learn, inspiring them to succeed in school and in life. Sylvan's proven tutoring approach blends amazing teachers with SylvanSync™ technology on digital tablets for an engaging learning experience. Sylvan also leads the way with Sylvan EDGE — STEM and accelerated courses and Sylvan Prep — college and test prep courses. Sylvan supports families through every stage of the academic journey. For more information, visit: SylvanFranchise.com.

