Beat the Oct. 31 Deadline! Securely File 941's with ezAccounting Bundle and the New E-File Add-On

Skip the stress this tax season! Enjoy fast, secure, and hassle-free 941 e-filing before the October 31 deadline with the ezAccounting bundle and new e-file add-on.

REDMOND, Wash., Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Halfpricesoft.com is celebrating 20 years in business, therefore, we wanted to show our valued clients some appreciation with a new ezAccounting bundle version for 2025-2026. This combo is available to previous and new clients at a special cost of only $279.00. With the bundle, clients can both process 941 3rd and 4th quarter 941 forms as well as process payroll from now until the end of 2026.

With the upcoming 3rd quarter 941 deadline of Oct 31, clients should pay the Employer's Quarterly Federal Tax Return, now. With ezAccounting business and payroll software, there's no need to stress over deadlines or form processing. The 2025 and 2026 editions offer an add-on feature to e-file 940 and 941 quarterly forms, making filing faster and more secure. E-File services with Halfpricesoft.com is a way to submit tax forms electronically to the IRS. This service is designed to make it easier to submit forms and ensure they are processed in a timely manner.

Learn how to efile 941 via ezAccounting in just a few simple steps. https://www.halfpricesoft.com/documentation/docs/category/efiling-941--ezaccounting

For e-filing 941, 940, and 94x forms, purchase the efile service from https://www.halfpricesoft.com/efile/e941_purchase.asp . For those filings, the charge is determined by each form sent starting at $5.95 but rapidly decreasing in cost. Consumers can monitor their submissions on the submissions page . Here you can see the status of your submissions and any possible errors that may have occurred.

Potential clients are warmly invited to download and explore ezAccounting software with a free, no-obligation 30-day trial. This risk-free opportunity allows businesses to experience firsthand how ezAccounting can simplify payroll processing, manage expenses, generate reports, and streamline overall business operations—all before committing to a purchase. Whether you're looking to bring payroll in-house, track profits and expenses, or handle tax form preparation with ease, ezAccounting is designed with small to midsize businesses in mind. To get started, simply visit: https://www.halfpricesoft.com/accounting/accounting-software.asp and take the first step toward a more efficient and cost-effective business solution.

"With the 2025 ezAccounting software and its e-file add-on, filing 940 and 941 forms is completely streamlined," said Dr. Ge, Founder of Halfpricesoft.com.

EzAccounting is a great fit for accountants, agricultural companies and business owners to track income and expense, process payroll, print checks, generate reports and print tax forms. The cost of $199 per calendar year includes unlimited check printing for unlimited accounts. ezAccounting is the affordable solution SMBs need for in-house payroll and business tasks. Start a risk-free 30-day trial today: https://www.halfpricesoft.com/accounting/accounting-software.asp .

About Halfpricesoft.com

Halfpricesoft.com is a trusted leader in software solutions for small to midsize businesses. For over 20 years, thousands of companies have relied on our desktop and online tools to simplify payroll, accounting, and business management. Our product lineup includes payroll software, employee attendance tracking, accounting software, in-house check printing, W2, 1099, and 1095 ACA form software, as well as ezACH direct deposit solutions. At Halfpricesoft.com, we're committed to helping U.S. businesses work smarter, faster, and more efficiently.

