ez1099 2025 Has Been Enhanced with a New Electronic Filing Service!

The 2025 ez1099 software has been created with a new, time saving efile add- on service from Halfpricesoft.

REDMOND, Wash., Dec. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Halfpricesoft.com developers have just released the latest ez1099 to include an efile service as an add-on feature for customers who purchase 2025 ez1099 software. The software also supports the preparation, printing, and self e-filing of essential IRS forms for businesses and tax professionals.

1099 Checklist: What tax filers must know before tax season.

W2 and 1099 E-File Service now Available for ez1099 and ezW2 Software Securely and easily file W-2 and 1099 forms directly through Halfpricesoft ez1099 Tax Form Processing Software Includes Add-On Efile Service for Upcoming Tax Season

Just added! Form W2 and 1099 E-File Service

"With ez1099 2025 and the new electronic filing add-on service, businesses of every size can now handle 1099 reporting faster, easier, and with total confidence," said Dr. Ge. "We built this update to meet the urgent demands of the upcoming tax season."

The application supports unlimited companies at one flat rate. Designed to simplify year-end tax filing, ez1099 gives businesses and accountants an early start preparing Forms 1099, 1098, and other miscellaneous tax forms. Customers are invited to download and test the 2025 ez1099 software and test drive for up to 30 days here at before purchasing the full version.

Early preparation ensures smoother processing and fewer IRS filing errors. With ez1099's step-by-step interface and time-saving automation, small businesses and accountants can now focus on accuracy and efficiency well before the January deadlines . See a list of upcoming deadlines for tax forms

New Form Added- 1099-DA (Form 1099-DA: Digital Asset Proceeds from Broker Transactions) It's designed to report the sale, exchange, or other disposition of digital assets by a broker on behalf of a customer.

List of all forms included in ez1099 2025

2025 Form 1099 Series - including 1099-A, 1099-B, 1099-C,1099-CAP, 1099-D

- including 1099-A, 1099-B, 1099-C,1099-CAP, 1099-DIV, 1099-G, 1099-INT, 1099-K, 1099-LS, 1099-LTC, 1099-MISC, 1099-NEC, 1099-OID, 1099-PATR, 1099-Q, 1099-QA, 1099-R, 1099-S, 1099-SA, 1099-SB)

2025 Form 1098 Series - including 1098, 1098-C, 1098-E, 1098-F, 1098-Q and 1098-T

- including 1098, 1098-C, 1098-E, 1098-F, 1098-Q and 1098-T 2025 Form 5498 Series - including 5498, 5498-ESA, 5498-QA and 5498SA

- including 5498, 5498-ESA, 5498-QA and 5498SA 2025 Form 1096

2025 Form 3921, 3922, W2G, 1097BTC

Supports form printing on paper

Generate PDF copies for recipients

Create IRS FIRE system e-file documents using your TCC

Includes new built-in direct e-file capability

Cost is only $79.00 per installation for the basic print and mail version of ez1099 Software. For $139.00 per installation, the advanced version offers bulk printing feature, import feature, PDF file creation and electronic filing capability. Also offered is a network version for two installations starting at $199.00 to enable sharing data between computers or offices .

ez1099 is compatible with Windows 11, 10, and 8. It can also run on Windows Vista system, 7, and MAC machines (Mac can run the system only if installed with Bootcamp).

At Halfpricesoft.com, we want to empower SMBs and accountants with simple, reliable, and affordable software solutions. From payroll and accounting to check printing, tax form filing, and direct deposit to take control of their financial management. Trusted by thousands of users nationwide, Halfpricesoft.com is dedicated to streamlining business operations and making financial compliance effortless.

