Beat the October 31 IRS Deadline -- 2025 941 Form Now Ready with ezAccounting Revolutionary e-File Option!

Only days remain before the IRS quarterly deadline — file securely, accurately, and on time with Halfpricesoft.com's trusted, IRS-authorized e-file system.

REDMOND, Wash., Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Time is running out for employers to submit the third-quarter IRS Form 941 , which is due October 31, 2025 . Businesses that miss the filing deadline face stiff IRS penalties, interest, and compliance risks. To help companies avoid costly mistakes, Halfpricesoft.com has released the latest ezAccounting 2025 software featuring a new, integrated 941 e-file add-on option that makes electronic submission fast, secure, and effortless. Additionally, this removes the time waiting for a TCC code because no TCC code is needed with this feature.

Filing Form 941 electronically through Halfpricesoft.com offers a faster and more secure alternative to paper filing. The e-file service uses an IRS-compliant system that helps small businesses, accountants, and payroll managers stay compliant and confident.

"There's no time to wait — employers must act now to avoid late penalties," said Halfpricesoft.com founder Dr. Ge . "With the new add-on e-file option, ezAccounting users can generate and submit 941 forms in minutes. No complex setup, no expensive subscriptions, and no accounting experience required."

The 2025 edition of ezAccounting is an all-in-one business software that handles payroll, accounting, invoicing, and tax reporting — now with the ability to e-file 940 and 941 forms directly through an IRS-approved system. No TCC required ! Businesses that already own ezAccounting 2025 can simply add the new 941 e-file feature to their software.

Learn how to e-file Form 941 here

e-filing 941, 940, and 94x forms, click here

E-file fees start at only $5.95 per form and decreases with volume.

Legal Requirement: Form 941 is used to report federal income tax withheld from employee wages, along with the employer and employee portions of Social Security and Medicare taxes. Penalties: Failing to file or pay on time may result in penalties of up to 25% of the tax owed, in addition to daily interest charges. Compliance Risk: Late or missing filings can trigger IRS notices, audits, and payroll disruptions.

Key ezAccounting Features:

IRS-Authorized e-file support for 941, 940, and 94x forms

Combines payroll, accounting, and business management in one system

Automatically calculates taxes and deductions

Supports all 50 states plus D.C.

Prints checks, receipts, invoices, and forms (943, 940, 941, W-2, W-3)

Network access available (cost varies)

Free 30-day trial — no registration or credit card required

Special Offer — Limited Time Only

Download ezAccounting 2025 on our website for your test drive. For a limited time, businesses can get the 2025–2026 ezAccounting Combo for only $279 which includes both years — perfect for wrapping up 2025 and starting 2026 seamlessly,

Act now — the October 31 IRS deadline is just days away. Don't risk penalties. E-file your 941 today with ezAccounting and Halfpricesoft.com's trusted e-file system.

Founded in 2003, Halfpricesoft.com creates affordable, easy-to-use business software for accountants and small to midsize businesses. Their solutions — including ezAccounting , ezPaycheck , ezW2 , ez1099 , and ez1095 — have helped thousands of companies nationwide simplify payroll, accounting, and tax filing.

SOURCE Halfpricesoft.com