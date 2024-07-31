Beat the Summer Slide: 6 Tips to Keep Learning Fun Over Summer

National PTA offers some tricks to keep your child's brain active.

ALEXANDRIA, Va., July 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- When kids are out of school for the summer, they are out of the learning habit and can experience summer slide, where they forget portions of what they learned in the previous school year.

But summer fun doesn't have to mean learning loss for your kids. Here are some tips to keep your child's brain active and academic skills strong while enjoying the sunshine:

Asian boy in red shirt having fun reading book under tree in park

1. Use Math Skills Daily

When kids are out of school, students tend to experience a more pronounced decline in math skills compared to reading over the summer. The best way to keep math skills sharp is to use math in everyday life. Incorporate math into daily activities like cooking, shopping and playing games. It will give children a chance to continually test their math knowledge, but it will also enable them to do so in a real-world context.

2. Try Summer Programs

High-quality summer programs can effectively mitigate summer learning loss and provide additional academic and social benefits. If your child isn't participating in a summer camp, look for classes at your local library or community center. You can invite your child's friends so they will keep their minds learning and sharpen their social-emotional skills.

3. Make Reading a Daily Habit

Visit the library regularly and choose books that interest your child. Challenge them to read a biography or other nonfiction book. Also, older kids can read to their younger siblings. Also look for a Reading Bingo game to give your kids an incentive to read in fun ways.

4. Put Pencil to Paper

Have your kids practice their writing. Older kids will focus on their penmanship and remembering how to spell words while younger children can trace letters and sight words to practice good writing. Kids can write short book reviews on their favorite book of the summer and journal about different activities they've done while out of school.

5. Find Tech Tools to Enhance Summer Learning

Look for educational websites, apps and online platforms where your kids can explore games, quizzes and other activities covering their interests and grade level. Encourage kids to spend some time exploring these resources, selecting ones that align with their interests and grade level.

6. Embark on Educational Trips and Activities

Learning doesn't have to be confined to the classroom. Summer is a fantastic time for exploration and discovery. Visit museums, zoos and historical sites to spark curiosity and learning. Get your kids involved in community service projects to foster a sense of responsibility and care for the environment.

These tips will help your kids have fun, while learning and be ready when it's time to start the new school year.

