Beatbot Honored as 'Most Innovative Pool Cleaning Technology Solutions Company' on Brand's Anniversary

To Commemorate the Milestone, Beatbot is Announcing Special Offers, Including an Extended Warranty and Exclusive Offers for AquaSense Pro and AquaSense Models

RICHMOND, Texas, May 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Beatbot, the brand behind the world's most innovative pool-cleaning robots, proudly celebrates its anniversary of revolutionizing the robotic pool cleaner industry. The company's premiere year is marked by milestones of excellence and a continual commitment to providing top-tier cleaning solutions as an in-demand product for the high-end market segment. To commemorate the significant occasion, Beatbot is excited to announce it's been honored as the Most Innovative Pool Cleaning Technology Solutions Company 2024-USA in the Homes and Garden Awards 2024 presented by premium lifestyle publication LUXlife.

Beatbot Honored as Most Innovative Pool Cleaning Technology Solutions Company

Beatbot's award-winning products, the AquaSense Pro and AquaSense, have garnered popularity in the luxury market for their advanced cleaning capabilities and superior performance. The brand's standard series model, the AquaSense, offers comprehensive cleaning, ensuring a pristine pool floor to wall and waterline, supported by advanced dual-group roller brushes and fine filtration down to 150 μm, all controlled cordlessly through the Beatbot App. The brand's most innovative option, the AquaSense Pro boasts cordless 5-in-1 comprehensive cleaning capability, covering the floor, walls, waterline, surface, and water clarification, powered by its SonicSense Ultrasonic Sensors and CleverNav Advanced Path Planning. Its unique AquaGlide™ Simulated Flight Propulsion design allows the robot to be the first of its kind to gracefully skim the water surface.

Exclusive 1-Year Extended Warranty and Discounts for the Shared Honor

"For the past year, our mission has been defined by a pursuit of excellence spurred on by the feedback of our existing customer base," said York Guo, chief marketing officer of Beatbot. "With thousands of consumers sharing their product experience, we've been continuously refining our technology to streamline the robot's cleaning capabilities. User voices directly contribute to and motivate innovation, guiding our research and development team to craft groundbreaking features that not only benefit the industry at large, but also provide a better product for the existing and future generations of Beatbot users. Being recognized as the 'Most Innovative Pool Cleaning Technology Solutions Company' is a shared honor of Beatbot and its users who choose to embrace innovation."

In recognition of the invaluable support from its user base, Beatbot is offering a limited deal on its innovative pool robots. All orders of Beatbot's AquaSense Pro and AquaSense placed before July 31, 2024 will receive an additional one-year extended warranty free of charge on top of the existing two-year warranty. Additionally, customers can enjoy exciting discounts on Beatbot AquaSense Pro and the Beatbot AquaSense on Beatbot's official website and Amazon store for a limited time.

Experience superior pool cleaning technology and discover more about the Beatbot AquaSense series at Beatbot's official website, beatbot.com.

About Beatbot

Beatbot is a technology brand redefining smart pool care and is dedicated to the global robotization of swimming pool environments. Founded by industry experts with over 10 years of experience in leading home robotics companies, the company is growing rapidly, with offices in multiple countries and a strong team of around 100 R&D members. Pioneering core technologies like brushless water pumps, AUV spatial locomotion, sonar laser SLAM, and space mapping navigation algorithms, Beatbot has secured numerous patents and pioneered industry-first innovations. The company currently holds over 131 patents (granted and under application), including 51 patents for inventions.

