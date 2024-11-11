Beatbot Partners with Solenis to Bring Innovative Pool Care Solutions to Retail Stores

Beatbot's Advanced Robotic Pool Cleaners Now Available Through Solenis' Dealer Network

RICHMOND, Texas, Nov. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Beatbot, the brand behind the world's most innovative pool-cleaning robots, is excited to partner with Solenis to bring Beatbot's cutting-edge pool-cleaning technology to over 1,000 physical retail stores.

Beatbot announce partnership with Solenis.

Beatbot is a leading provider of robotic pool cleaning solutions, and has been honored as the top-selling producer in the high-end robot pool cleaning segment. Beatbot offers a range of innovative pool cleaning solutions designed for total cleaning performance and user control including the A100 Series robotic pool cleaners offered exclusively by Solenis dealers. The A100 Pro is the brand's most comprehensive option, featuring industry-first technology like the built-in water clarification system and Submarine Propulsion Design for comprehensive five-in-one cleaning. The robot is equipped with 20 intelligent sensors, a powerful 9-motor system, and advanced path optimization to tackle every pool surface efficiently, enabling it to effectively cover not only pool floors, walls and waterlines, but also the water surface and water clarification.

"Partnering with Solenis marks an exciting chapter for Beatbot," said York Guo, CMO, Beatbot. "Our shared dedication to delivering superior pool care products will allow more customers to discover the efficiency and convenience of robotic pool cleaners. This partnership means greater access to our innovative solutions and widespread visibility into the barriers Beatbot is breaking in pool maintenance. We're thrilled to offer consumers the revolutionary pool cleaning experience."

Solenis is a leading global provider of water treatment solutions for residential and commercial pools and spas. These solutions, which include innovative chemistries, automated feed systems, and comprehensive support and training, enable customers to safely and efficiently treat, monitor and manage any size pool, spa and water feature. Pool owners can learn more about Beatbot's A100 Series cleaners through the Solenis dealer network.

"The Pool Solutions team at Solenis is excited to partner with Beatbot to introduce the A100 Series robotic pool cleaner to our dealer network. This collaboration represents a significant step forward in our commitment to pool and spa innovation," says Brian Durant, Senior Director, North America Sales, Solenis. "By leveraging Beatbot's cutting-edge technology, our dealers will benefit from enhanced capabilities and more opportunities for growth. Together, we're looking forward to setting new industry standards and delivering unparalleled value to our customers."

Beatbot debuts its partnership at the International Pool Spa and Patio Show, the premier pool, spa, and outdoor living industry event, happening from November 11 to November 14 in Dallas, TX. Attendees can visit Beatbot at booth #5217 and Solenis at booth #9116 to learn more about this collaboration. As a leader in robotic pool cleaning technology, Beatbot's presence highlights its commitment to innovation and expanding market reach through industry-centered innovations.

Experience Beatbot's pool cleaning solutions and revolutionize the outdoor cleaning routine. Learn more about the partnership and Beatbot's extensive line of pool-cleaning solutions at Beatbot.com.

About Beatbot

Beatbot is a technology brand redefining smart pool care and is dedicated to the global robotization of swimming pool environments. Founded by industry experts with over 10 years of experience in leading home robotics companies, the company is growing rapidly, with offices in multiple countries and a strong R&D team which takes up 70% of the workforce. Pioneering core technologies like brushless water pumps, AUV spatial locomotion, sonar laser SLAM, and space mapping navigation algorithms, Beatbot has secured numerous patents and pioneered industry-first innovations. The company currently holds over 170 patents (granted and under application), including 65 patents for inventions.

About Solenis

Solenis, is a leading global producer of specialty chemicals focused on delivering sustainable solutions for water-intensive industries, including pulp and paper, institutional, industrial, food and beverage, and pool and spa water markets. The company's product portfolio includes a broad array of water treatment chemistries, process aids, functional additives, cleaners, disinfectants, and state-of-the-art monitoring, control and delivery systems. These technologies are used by customers to improve operational efficiencies, enhance product quality, protect plant assets, minimize environmental impact, and create cleaner and safer environments. Headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware, the company has 70 manufacturing facilities strategically located around the globe and employs a team of over 16,500 professionals in 130 countries across six continents. Solenis is a 2024 Best Managed Company Gold Standard honoree.

For additional information about Solenis, please visit www.solenis.com or follow us on social media.

Media Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Beatbot