Beating Sleep Disorders: China’s Solution to a Global Challenge

Statistics show that over 60% of adults have difficulty sleeping, among which a quarter suffer from insomnia. Sleep health has become a more and more significant issue.

For more than a decade, China has been seeking effective solutions to sleep disorders. Scientific publications on sleep health are being constantly churned out, multiplying by dozens year on year.

Yu Mengsun, an academician at the China Academy of Engineering has used his research outcomes to help professionals in aerospace, sports and so on. What's more, his "Relationship between Intense sports and Sleep" has contributed insightful methods to the training of Team China for the 2022 Olympic Winter Games.

Professor Huang Zhili has been dedicated to the development of the products, research and education on sleep health.

"Chinese Sleep Research Society issues a whitepaper on sleep health every year on World Sleep Day. On that day, members of the organization would set up free clinics on streets in a concerted effort to let more people appreciate the new ideas and methods behind getting healthy sleep. We have also been working on the establishment of sleep centers so that they can be standardized across hospitals in which they are built," Huang said.

China issued the Healthy China Action Plan (2019-2030), which recommends that from 2022 to 2030, average sleep time for adults should reach 7 to 8 hours per day.

China is also mobilizing global resources powered by the industry chain of "intelligent manufacturing in China", so as to step up solutions to sleeping problems. With the development of "Internet+" and AI technology, sleeping products and services that feature state-of-the-art high-tech solutions are surging. In China's online stores, smart sleeping items such as music pillows, wake-up lights, snore-prevention pillows and sleep wrist bands are quite commonplace. Even mattresses have become more digitized and sensitive to human engineering. Mattresses that can adjust to body conditions are among the most basic settings.

Yao Jiqing, vice director of the Sleep Industry and Industrial Transformation Committee, Chinese Sleep Research Society, vice president and CEO of DeRucci Group said, "To solve sleep disorders, we need a 'soft + hard' approach. For the 'soft' part, the focus is on the rationale behind sleep health: Taking the surroundings, physical and psychological factors into consideration, and using that systematic framework to solve problems. Based on China's traditional idea of resting, nurturing and recovering, we try to build a restorative system for healthy sleep, so that more people could get to know healthy sleep not only as a lifestyle, but also as a culture."

"As for the 'hard' aspects, a healthy sleep system that fits every one's physical conditions should be built. And such a system should materialize in a digitized factory under industry 4.0. This can enable the inclusion of both general human engineering principles and personalized requirements, while allow customized products to be manufactured in bulk, thus enabling more people to enjoy their very own healthy sleep system," he added.

The facilitation of national policies, development of sleep medics and empowerment by intelligent technology – all these have brought sleep health to the forefront of the public eye. People's attention to sleep quality has reflected their pursuit for a healthy life.

In solving the global challenge of sleep disorder, China has demonstrated its unique wisdom and pioneering spirit. Such attempts to conquer sleep disorders are of practical value worldwide. We hope China's solution to this problem which "keeps you up at night", will indeed help with the lives and health of each and every individual.

