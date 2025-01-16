Beatrice Advisors Bolsters Investment Team with Appointment of Two Senior Partners

Peter Lupoff Joins Beatrice as Partner, Investments, Partnerships

Mervin Burton Joins Beatrice as Partner, Research

NEW YORK, Jan. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Beatrice Advisors ("Beatrice"), an independent, woman- and minority-owned multi-family office, today announced the appointment of two senior partners, Peter Lupoff and Mervin ("Merv") Burton, as it expands its investment team and portfolio of high quality services.

Peter Lupoff, Partner, Investments, Partnerships and Mervin Burton, Partner, Research

"We are thrilled to welcome Peter and Merv to the Beatrice team at a pivotal time as we accelerate our growth and offerings," said Christina Lewis, founder of Beatrice Advisors. "These strategic appointments further solidify our commitment to modernizing and making high-quality wealth management services more accessible, and their extensive experience will significantly enhance our ability to provide tailored, high-quality investment services to our clients."

Peter Lupoff joins the firm as Partner, Investments, Partnerships, bringing over three decades of sophisticated investment experience across all asset classes. As a strategic member of the Beatrice Executive Management Team and Investment Committee, Lupoff will collaborate with founder Christina Lewis on organizational objectives, and with Meredith Bowen, President & Chief Investment Officer, on investments and operational strategies. His role will also include augmenting business development and overseeing client engagement to align values with market returns.

"I am excited to join my friends and like-minded professionals in forging better investment outcomes that align with the unique needs and objectives of our families and high-net worth partners," said Lupoff. "Bespoke, boutique style hands-on engagement, coupled with state-of-the-art systems, operations, and security solves many of the risk, operating costs and continuity concerns we faced as a former standalone Single Family Office."

Prior to Beatrice, Lupoff launched and managed Lupoff/Stevens Family Office, his family's vehicle for investment, impact, and grant-making. He will largely fold these operations into Beatrice Advisors. Lupoff's investment experience includes his role as Partner, Trader and Portfolio Manager for Marty Whitman of Third Avenue Funds as well as a Managing Director and Portfolio Manager for Izzy Englander at Millennium Management. Together, Lupoff's experiences with these storied investors shaped his investment philosophies. Lupoff subsequently founded and was Chief Investment Officer of Tiburon Capital Management, until its sale to a pension consultant, when he became Chief Investment Officer of the acquirer with purview over deployment of $12bn under advisement. Lupoff's foray into values-based investment and social responsibility includes a stint as CEO of NextGen non-profit, net Impact and teaching impact investing at Yale School of Management, Fordham Gabelli School of Business, and most recently at University of California Haas School of Business.

Merv Burton joins the firm as Partner, Research, leveraging more than 20 years of experience as a senior portfolio manager at various institutions, including a large foundation, an endowment, a pension fund, and multiple family offices. Burton will be responsible for delivering active investment research, including asset allocation, manager selection, and risk management, working closely with the client advisory and investment management teams.

"I am delighted to join Beatrice and contribute to its mission of delivering enduring investment solutions that are supportive of client values and financial goals," said Burton. "Investment portfolios benefit from a holistic approach that start with understanding client objectives. Beatrice's focus on assessing the full financial picture from near-term obligations to multi-generational needs helps clients build robust portfolios and aligned outcomes. I look forward to joining this effort and working with a strong team of professionals dedicated to values and excellence."

Most recently, Burton held the position of Managing Director at Carnegie Corporation, overseeing a $4bn+ endowment portfolio. In this role, he served as head of asset allocation, investment strategy, portfolio construction, risk management, and operations. He previously served as Investment Director at Lafayette College, where he also served as Interim Chief Investment Officer and successfully maneuvered the portfolio during the volatile period following the onset of the global pandemic. Merv's first role as an institutional investor was at IBM Pension Fund where he was responsible for investing $12bn of assets including portfolios in long-only equities, hedge funds, commodities, REITs, and currencies.

About Beatrice Advisors

Beatrice is a modern, inclusive, and innovative multi-family office (MFO), with a strategic focus on next-generation and under-advised wealth (entrepreneurs, women, diverse individuals and families, heirs). Beatrice provides integrated wealth management in a welcoming environment, helping clients and families prosper in line with their values for generations. To learn more about Beatrice, visit beatriceadvisors.com

SOURCE Beatrice Advisors