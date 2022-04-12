Beau Henderson, RICP®, NSSA® , CFF®, Launches Live-Stream Program "The Retirement Resource Show" with Co-Host Amy Scruggs

Streaming on YouTube and Facebook, The New Program Will Provide Guidance and Insight to Help Retirees Live Their Richest, Most Meaningful Life

ATLANTA, April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Beau Henderson, founder and lead retirement planning specialist at RichLife Advisors, an Atlanta-based wealth and retirement planning firm that provides pre-retirees and retirees with holistic wealth management services, announces the launch of a new live-stream program, The Retirement Resource Show. The show is dedicated to providing advice and informational resources for individuals preparing for or nearing retirement so they can create a meaningful and joy-filled life. Henderson will host the show alongside co-host Amy Scruggs, an experienced media executive, TV host, recording artist, public speaker, corporate spokesperson and business professional. Recorded in Atlanta, the show will be streamed on YouTube and Facebook Live. It will air each week on Tuesdays at 4 p.m. EST, starting April 12. To tune in, visit: Facebook.com/RetirementResource

"Americans often have a vision of how their golden years will look but, unfortunately, many will tell you that retirement is vastly different from what they expected," said Henderson. "Through this show, my goal is to address the most pressing concerns among today's retirees, going beyond just the numbers, and providing unique, valuable insight that can help viewers live a rich life in retirement. With the talented and engaging Amy Scruggs as my co-host, I'm confident viewers will find this show enlightening, thought-provoking and fun."

Show segments are focused on various retirement topics that go beyond traditional financial planning including health, travel, relationships, entrepreneurship and more. Henderson will also discuss the latest headlines from across the globe and shed insight on how they impact an individual's long-term financial plan. The show will also feature an "Ask Beau" segment, where Henderson will answer viewer's retirement related questions. Viewers are encouraged to visit AskBeau.com to submit their most pressing retirement questions.

"Beau has a wealth of experience in retirement planning. His passion for helping people is genuine, and I've seen how he's empowered people to create the life they've envisioned in retirement, rather than sit on the sidelines of their life," said Scruggs. "He's been a friend and colleague of mine for several years, so I am honored to partner with him to create an educational and entertaining platform for those approaching and in retirement."

For more information about the Retirement Resource Show, visit www.RetirementResourceShow.com.

ABOUT BEAU HENDERSON

Beau Henderson, RICP®, NSSA®, is a USA Today and Wall Street Journal best-selling author and has published ten books, including The RichLife—Ten Investments for True Wealth, The RoadMap to a RichLife: Success with Life, Relationships, and Money, Customized Social Security and 12 Steps to a Successful Retirement. Henderson is the founder and lead retirement planning specialist of RichLife Advisors, an Atlanta-based comprehensive financial advisory firm that integrates both financial and non-financial aspects of one's life to create a retirement by design. In addition to a degree in psychology, he has earned Retirement Income Certified Professional (RICP®), National Social Security Advisor (NSSA®), Certified Financial Fiduciary, Certified Professional Retirement Coach (CPRC), Certified Bucket Plan Advisor, Master Certified Success Coach and Certified Master Behavioral Analyst designations. Henderson also maintains an active membership with Ed Slott's Elite IRA Advisor GroupSM for continued study and mastery of IRAs and applicable tax laws. For more information about Beau Henderson and RichLife Advisors, visit www.RichLifeAdvisors.com.

ABOUT AMY SCRUGGS

Amy Scruggs has more than 20 years of experience as media executive, TV host, recording artist, public speaker, corporate spokesperson and business professional helping to advise large and small companies how to create concise messaging to achieve results in their businesses. She is the also host of the CNBC show The American Dream as well as the former producer and host of Veteran's One and Retiring Right. Scruggs is also the bestselling author of Lights, Camera, Action. As a recording artist, she has performed for more than 15 years in the country music industry opening for artists such as Clint Black, Trace Adkins, Charlie Daniels, and others.

RichLife Advisors, LLC provides investment advisory services through Fiduciary Capital, Inc. James Henderson (Beau) is a licensed insurance professional in GA.



