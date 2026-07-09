BEAULIEU VINEYARD OPENS NEW HOSPITALITY CENTER, MARKING A NEW ERA FOR ONE OF NAPA VALLEY'S FOUNDATIONAL WINERIES

Opening on July 13, Beaulieu Vineyard welcomes guests into its restored historic winery buildings, where elevated hospitality experiences, culinary storytelling and immersive wine education bring more than a century of Napa Valley history to life.

RUTHERFORD, Calif., July 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Founded in 1900 by Georges and Fernande de Latour and later guided by the pioneering vision of André Tchelistcheff, Beaulieu Vineyard (BV) played a defining role in establishing Napa Valley's reputation for world-class Cabernet Sauvignon and elevating California wine on the global stage. Today, the winery reveals its new hospitality center ahead of welcoming guests on July 13, ushering in a new era for one of Napa Valley's most influential estates.

Photo by Adam Potts, courtesy of Beaulieu Vineyard Photo by Adam Potts, courtesy of Beaulieu Vineyard

Following a landmark, two-year renovation, BV's historic stone winery buildings have been restored and transformed into welcoming hospitality spaces designed to connect visitors more deeply with the wines, vineyards, and people behind one of Napa Valley's earliest wineries. The project represents the most significant transformation of the visitor experience in the winery's modern history, introducing seven distinct tasting spaces, Beaulieu Vineyard's first dedicated culinary program, immersive education, and expanded areas for dedicated club members.

"Few wineries have had a greater influence on Napa Valley and American winemaking history than Beaulieu Vineyard," said Ben Dollard, President, Treasury Americas, a division of Treasury Wine Estates. "From helping establish Cabernet Sauvignon as Napa Valley's signature variety to inspiring generations of winemakers, BV has played a defining role in shaping the region we know today. This opening marks a new era for Beaulieu Vineyard—one that honors our history while ensuring this iconic winery continues to inspire wine lovers for generations to come."

Since 2016, Beaulieu Vineyard has invested significantly in viticultural advancements to continually elevate wine quality. With this renovation, that commitment expands to the guest experience, establishing a thoughtfully reimagined destination for the next generation of wine enthusiasts and Napa Valley visitors.

"As we continue elevating the quality of our wines, it was equally important to create a guest experience that reflects the same commitment to excellence. Our new hospitality center allows visitors to engage with every world-class wine we make. I think André would be very proud of this new space and our continued commitment to excellence," said Nate Weis, Senior Winemaker and General Manager.

A REIMAGINED EXPERIENCE ROOTED IN HISTORY

More than a renovation, BV Director of Hospitality Luke Magnini says the team envisioned a new approach to hospitality. "At Beaulieu Vineyard, our guests can walk through the same historic winery buildings where generations of winemakers worked, discover stories that helped shape Rutherford and Napa Valley, and gather around food and wine experiences inspired by the traditions established by Georges and Fernande de Latour. It's an experience that connects the past and present in a very tangible and personal way."

Designed by Signum Architecture with interiors by San Francisco-based firm BAMO, the new BV Hospitality Center beautifully blends old and new. Historic stone winery structures dating to the 1880s were carefully restored, while contemporary design interventions such as floor-to-ceiling glass enhance light, openness, and connection to the surrounding Rutherford landscape. Reclaimed redwood from former winery tanks and salvaged Douglas Fir featuring signatures and musings from generations of winery workers were incorporated in the property, creating a dialogue between the winery's past and present.

A welcoming arrival journey guides visitors into a reception area, where a timeline highlights the winery's most important contributions to Napa Valley and American wine, to the light-filled Rutherford Atrium and the open-air 1885 Courtyard, a nod to the year the stone building was constructed. From there, the dual-level facility transitions into the flagship Georges de Latour Private Reserve Wine Library, tailored for collectors, and the Founders' Garage, where guests can view Georges de Latour's Cadillac up close—the same car he drove to San Francisco in 1938 to pick up André Tchelistcheff upon his arrival from France.

Upstairs in the historic building, the expansive André Tchelistcheff Hall features flexible seating for events framed by panoramic vineyard views. A glass jewel box called The Rarity Room at the end of the hall showcases the estate's Rarity Cabernet Sauvignon, of which only six vintages have ever been released. A dedicated club member bar, called the Maestro Lounge, and the outdoor Madame de Latour Terrace give special recognition to longtime devotees of the brand.

Historical artifacts and custom artwork created by two Bay Area artists are thoughtfully integrated throughout the experience, creating an immersive journey and a new discovery in every corner.

FIRST-EVER CULINARY PROGRAM

Among the most significant additions to the winery is the launch of Beaulieu Vineyard's first dedicated culinary program led by Winery Chef Sam McKenzie. For the first time in the winery's history, culinary has been fully integrated into the guest experience, creating new opportunities for visitors to engage with BV's wines, hospitality traditions, and storytelling.

The culinary program offers a contemporary interpretation of the estate's rich history. Guests will encounter dishes inspired by archival menus and the entertaining traditions established by Madame de Latour that evolved through the generations, thoughtfully reinterpreted through a contemporary lens. In many ways, the culinary program offers a modern expression of the hospitality that helped define Beaulieu Vineyard from its earliest days.

For Chef McKenzie, the philosophy begins not in the kitchen, but in the glass. "At Beaulieu Vineyard, the starting point is always the wine," said McKenzie. "Our role in the kitchen is to create dishes that complement and elevate what is in the glass so that each element works in harmony, and the wine completes the experience. When it all comes together, the food isn't separate from the story; it's part of it."

The culinary program extends across multiple experiences, from introductory tastings starting at $50 per person to the Time Traveler Experience at $300 per person.

SUSTAINABILITY

Just as Georges and Fernande were guided by a deep appreciation for the beauty and potential of Rutherford, BV's renovation balances preservation with progress. The project adopted an adaptive reuse approach that preserved the historic stone winery buildings while reducing environmental impact. Ninety-nine percent of removed construction materials were recycled or repurposed. Sustainably focused improvements include a new solar array generating more than 30 percent of the winery's electricity needs, EV charging infrastructure, an all-electric commercial kitchen, and water-wise landscaping. These investments support the winery's commitment to carbon neutrality in its operations by 2030.

For Carl Evans, Sr. Vice President of Consumer Experience at Treasury Americas, the new hospitality center reflects a broader ambition to ensure Beaulieu Vineyard remains one of Napa Valley's most compelling wine destinations for generations to come.

"Beaulieu Vineyard helped shape Napa Valley into one of the world's great wine regions, and we believed its guest experience should reflect that. We kept that in mind as we considered every detail and decision along this journey. As a result, we have created something that is relevant, engaging and distinctly BV, and we are excited to share it."

Reservations for the new hospitality center are open, and guests can book their visits online at bvwines.com, with public tastings and tours commencing on Monday, July 13.

About Beaulieu Vineyard

Established in Rutherford, Napa Valley, in 1900, Beaulieu Vineyard (BV) is one of California's most historic wineries and a standard bearer for Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon. Guided by the original vision of founders Georges and Fernande de Latour and the lasting influence of legendary enologist André Tchelistcheff, BV has helped shape the reputation of Napa Valley wine for more than a century. Today, Beaulieu Vineyard continues its commitment to craftsmanship and innovation. For more information, visit bvwines.com or follow @bvwines on Instagram.

Media Contacts:

Tia Butts, PR Director, Beaulieu Vineyard

[email protected], (707) 721-2082

Nike Communications

[email protected]

SOURCE Beaulieu Vineyard